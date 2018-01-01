Parkland Students Take Initiative In Community Involvement

While learning about Local and Global initiatives a group of students at Parkland Elementary School in Winkler, called Youth in Leadership (YIL), chose to become involved in the community themselves.

Grade eight teacher James Unger, explains that while looking for an initiative to support the students came up with the idea to help out Katie Cares.

Contacting Executive Officer for Katie Cares Ruth Reimer, the group of 11 Middle School Students were invited to meet at Katie’s Cottage last week and help pack Children’s Hospital gift bags.

YIL members are accepted by application says Unger, all which are wanting to involve themselves in the community.

Lea is one such student, she explains why helping out at Katie Cares was important to her.

"I enjoy seeing people smile and be happy. Sometimes I just like helping people, I want to see them smile and want everyone to have a merry Christmas."

The group collected the items that would go into the gift bags and given to children that go through the hospital.

Giving these gifts are incredibly important says student Tyra whose brother had gone through the hospital.

"My brother was in the hospital, I wish he could have had something to cheer him up."

For Tyra whose brother passed away a few months after entering the hospital, has pushed her to try and make a difference.

"As a young person you can’ really do much, but there’s this leadership team and it’s a good start. If you want to do something big you need to start small and even that small impact can make a big difference."