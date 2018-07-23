PCC Moves to New Space in Morden Clinic

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

The Pembina Counselling Centre (PCC) held a Grand Opening for its new location at Boundary Place in Morden on Friday.

Paul Penner, Executive Director, and counsellor, explained PCC had hit a "space wall", meaning the team couldn't take on any more appointments.

With the new location at Boundary Place, Penner said that the space allows for one more office counselling space and a designated office for the bookkeeper.pcc morden 01The ribbon is cut officially opening the new PCC location.

Dennis Fehr, one of the counsellors with PCC, notes the larger waiting room and a multipurpose area will come in useful for both larger group counselling sessions and meetings.

Fehr also explained the multipurpose room is shared with the Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre.

"I really like this idea of professional resources collected together for the community to access easy," said Penner. "We're all in close proximity of each other, and we feel really good about that."

"A community's health is based on the health of their population," notes Mark Sawatzky, the Community Developing Officer with PCC. "Every community needs agencies like [PCC] to support the health of people, because people really are the driver to the community."

Sawatzy explained how over the next year, an anticipated 3500 appointments will be made, making the move to the new location very important.

