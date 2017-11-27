Pedersen Says More Health Changes Coming In New Session

A new session of the Manitoba Legislature began last week and Carman MLA Blaine Pedersen says we can expect more adjustments to improve the health care system.

One example of the change that's coming is EMS in rural areas.

According to Pedersen, the province intends to hire full-time EMS people and position ambulances in the right places to provide rural residents with emergency service when they need it.

"People don't care where the ambulance comes from. What they care about is that the ambulance gets there on time and that's what this whole change on the EMS service is about. Years ago the care started when you got to the hospital, but now it begins when EMS arrives. That's why getting them there in a timely matter is so important."

Meanwhile, Manitobans can also expect the government to continue working on legislation to protect people's rights on matters of conscience, such as the Bill that was recently passed into law which protects medical professionals who do not wish to participate in assisted dying procedures.

The new session will continue into early December and then break for the next few months.