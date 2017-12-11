Pedestrian And Traffic Study Part Of New GVSD School Planning

A pedestrian and traffic study will be conducted in the area near the site of Winkler's new K-8 school to be built west of 15th Street and south of Highway 14.



Garden Valley School Division Superintendent Vern Reimer said the study, which will be done in conjunction with the City of Winkler, will assist in assuring compliance with the province's Pedestrian Safety Legislation.



Reimer said they do expect some challenges, as the surrounding landscape has changed so much in the nearly 10 years since the school site was purchased. "That development has come up around the site," said Reimer. "So what we have now is what we have, and we'll certainly work with that."

The study will look at things like traffic control devices, speed limit signs, crosswalks, and pedestrian corridors. Once that is done, recommendations will be forwarded to the traffic authority for implementation prior to the school opening in September of 2019.

Meanwhile, Reimer said the school project is right on schedule. Project drawings should be complete by the end of this month, with tenders going out in January, and construction slated to begin in February.