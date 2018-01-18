Pellet Guns Lead To Weapons Charges After Dispute (VIDEO)

Two R.M of Stanley men are facing weapons charges after a property dispute on Wednesday.

RCMP and Winkler Police were called to the Village of Hochfeld Wednesday morning after reports of a property dispute and concerns one of the subjects was in possession of a handgun.

One of the male subjects admitted to brandishing a handgun, which turned out to be a pellet gun. A search of the vehicle on scene produced several more pellet guns which were seized.

No shots were fired and RCMP say the firearms were never pointed at anyone during the incident.

Two males, ages of 23 and 22, both from the R.M of Stanley, are facing charges of possessing a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon, as well as Using Firearm in Commission of an Offence.



They were both released on a Promise to Appear with conditions scheduled for court on February 22 in Morden.