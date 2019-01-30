Pembina Counselling Centre Receives $5,000 Boost

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

Despite the minus 35 degree weather last Thursday, hundreds came out to local Co-op gas pumps in support of the Pembina Counselling Centre (PCC).

The non-profit counselling service received a $5,165 boost through Winkler-Morden Co-op's Fuelled By Giving event. On January 24 Co-op donated five cents from every litre of gas sold at the Winkler Co-op Gas Bar, Morden Co-op Gas Bar, Thornview Grocery, Plum Coulee Gas Bar and the Co-op Truckstop to PCC.

Co-op General Manager Evan Toews explains PCC has contributed greatly to the mental health needs in the community. "We know those needs are more evident nowadays than they have been, and we definitely want to help them create awareness and through that help a lot of people along the way."

PCC has offices in Morden, Winkler and Crystal City.

In Canada it's estimated 1 in 5 people will personally experience a mental health concern regardless of age, education, income level, or culture.

coop pcc2Volunteer gas pump attendants helped out during the Fuelled By Giving event January 24

More Local News

Extreme Cold Forces Second Day Of Cancellations

Cancellations for Wednesday, January 30th 2019 - All GVSD schools will be closed today, January 30, 2019 due to extreme cold. - Border Land School Division all schools closed, staff expected to…

Western School Division Receiving 4.4% Jump In Government Funding

Western School Division (WSD) is projected to receive an additional 4.4 percent from the Provincial Funding of Schools program in comparison to the current 2018/19 fiscal year. This roughly adds up…

Mobile Homes Susceptible To Freezing Water Lines

With temperatures dipping into the -30's mobile home owners are reminded to keep a close eye on their water lines. Dylan Neufeld of Polar Plumbing and Heating explains without a basement mobile homes…

Pembina Counselling Centre Receives $5,000 Boost

Despite the minus 35 degree weather last Thursday, hundreds came out to local Co-op gas pumps in support of the Pembina Counselling Centre (PCC). The non-profit counselling service received a $5,165…

Construction Site Thefts Reported In Winkler

Winkler Police are investigating multiple cases of stolen tools and equipment from businesses and construction sites. On January 22, the owner of a business located on Monticello Way reported that an…

Power Outages Leave Hundreds In The Dark During Cold Snap

Approximately 450 customers in and around Morden are without power this evening according to Manitoba Hydro. Many have been without power since 5:00 p.m Tuesday. The cause has been determined to be…

Manitoba Hydro Getting Close To New Record

Manitoba Hydro reports there has been a significant spike in demand for electricity during the current cold snap. But spokesperson Bruce Owen says no new records have been set so far. The all time…

Winkler Students Win Awards For Poetry, Essays On War

Students from Garden Valley Collegiate (GVC) in Winkler are continuing to earn literary accolades for their reflections on the military and the sacrifice of veterans. Rob Wiebe, member of Morden…

Rhineland Voices Concerns About Watershed Plan

Officials with Rhineland Municipality hope their meeting earlier this month with representatives from the Department of Sustainable Development will bear positive results for them. Reeve Don Wiebe…

AMM Supports Education Review, Disappointed Funding Model Not Included

The leader of Manitoba's municipal lobby group says members are disappointed to hear the province's education review won't include an examination of the sector's funding model. Education Minister…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login