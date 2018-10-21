Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

To celebrate 30 years of art and culture in Morden, the Pembina Hills Arts Council held a drop in at the Pembina Hills Arts Centre Saturday with a 1988 theme.

Since its formation in the 80's the Pembina Hills Art Council (PHAC) has been promoting the arts.

Supporting art is very important for the PHAC says Laurie Wiebe Administrative Coordinator at PHAC, as art is a part of everyday life.

"It's all around us, and it's also a form of expression. There are very creative people in the Pembina Valley, so we're able to offer an avenue for artists to connect with the community."

Over the past year, PHAC has been creating these connections through their classes, workshops, and galleries.

For Wiebe, some of the highlights of 2018 included the Cinco de Mayo Chili Bowl Celebration, the various summer camps and children's programming, including the create playdate for preschool-aged children.

Wiebe says being able to celebrate 30 years is a thrilling experience.

"It's been so successful, and it's going to be successful in the future with giving art to the community, providing opportunities for education, and just expose people to different artforms otherwise they might not be in contact with."

Looking towards the future Wiebe says the PHAC would like to concentrate more on education, holding art talks and lectures, so residents don't have to travel outside the region for a similar experience.

Wiebe notes another possible plan is the addition of satellite galleries throughout the region connecting even more artists to the community.

More Local News

Pembina Hills Arts Council Promoting Art For 30 Years

To celebrate 30 years of art and culture in Morden, the Pembina Hills Arts Council held a drop in at the Pembina Hills Arts Centre Saturday with a 1988 theme. Since its formation in the 80's the…

Dyslexia And Irlen Syndrome Highlighted In The Area

Monday evening, Ranae Bergen led a Dyslexia and Irlen Syndrome seminar in Winkler. She works as a Reading Practitioner with READiscover Literacy. "1 out of 5 people have dyslexia, and it's also…

Olafson Excited To Serve Stanley For Third Term

R.M. of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson will avoid the election day jitters, as he was acclaimed to serve a third term after no one else put their hat in the ring for Wednesday's election. Olafson says…

Roland Reeve Candidate Says Fiber Optics Key To The Future

John Hughes is running for Reeve of the RM of Roland. As an incumbent Hughes has already served a term as Reeve and two terms on council. Hughes moved to the area 27 years ago together with his wife,…

'Stroller Fit' Helping Mothers Exercise And Get Outside

After having a child it can be difficult to find the motivation and time to get outdoors and exercise, which is why Personal Trainer Amanda Heide started Stroller Fit. The program, which is just…

SCCR Wins Award After 15 Years In The Pembina Valley

The South Central Cancer Resource has been working in the Pembina Valley for 15 years, and they are being recognized as the Not for Profit of the Year. "We're very excited, extremely excited. We've…

Prepare for Flu Season

Flu season is around the corner which means flu shots are going to be available throughout the province. Dr. Michael Routledge's the Medical Officer for Southern Health Sante Sud and explained why…

Canada Post Strike Looming

A rotating strike is looming for Canada Post. John Hamilton, spokesperson with Canada Post, explains if the union doesn't feel sufficient progress is made by next Monday, rotating strikes will begin.…

Big Changes On The Horizon For Morden Home Hardware

Many in Morden have been looking for additional places selling building supplies. Morden Home Hardware will be moving from its current location down Thornhill in Morden's West end, into an expanded…

UPDATE: Missing Elderly Woman Found

Winkler Police have found the missing woman and thank the public for their assistance. - Winkler Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. The elderly female, Ann, is…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login