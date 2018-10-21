Pembina Hills Arts Council Promoting Art For 30 Years

To celebrate 30 years of art and culture in Morden, the Pembina Hills Arts Council held a drop in at the Pembina Hills Arts Centre Saturday with a 1988 theme.

Since its formation in the 80's the Pembina Hills Art Council (PHAC) has been promoting the arts.

Supporting art is very important for the PHAC says Laurie Wiebe Administrative Coordinator at PHAC, as art is a part of everyday life.

"It's all around us, and it's also a form of expression. There are very creative people in the Pembina Valley, so we're able to offer an avenue for artists to connect with the community."

Over the past year, PHAC has been creating these connections through their classes, workshops, and galleries.

For Wiebe, some of the highlights of 2018 included the Cinco de Mayo Chili Bowl Celebration, the various summer camps and children's programming, including the create playdate for preschool-aged children.

Wiebe says being able to celebrate 30 years is a thrilling experience.

"It's been so successful, and it's going to be successful in the future with giving art to the community, providing opportunities for education, and just expose people to different artforms otherwise they might not be in contact with."

Looking towards the future Wiebe says the PHAC would like to concentrate more on education, holding art talks and lectures, so residents don't have to travel outside the region for a similar experience.

Wiebe notes another possible plan is the addition of satellite galleries throughout the region connecting even more artists to the community.