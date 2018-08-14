Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The Pembina Threshermen's Museum (PTM) turned 50 years old this week, and held a special event Monday to recognize a half century of preserving the region's Pioneer past..

"We want to honour our founders and everything they started," said Kimberly Striemer, the Manager for PTM. "I don't think they would have ever expected it to ever be what it is today."

The museum was incorporated August 13th, 1968, and has grown ever since. Striemer noted expansion had slowed in 2000, but picked back up in 2011 with a few more buildings being added since then to the site located on Highway 3 between Morden and Winkler.

"So many people just call it 'a hidden gem,'" said Striemer. "It gives people a place to go right in their backyard."

A special lunch was held Monday to recognize the many volunteers who have helped the museum over the years, and in the afternoon a time capsule was buried just south of the PTM office to commemorate the 50th anniversary.

Throughout the fall and winter, fundraising meals are set up to help maintain the buildings and vehicles so the Museum can run in the summer.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/pembina-thresherman-s-museum-celebrates-50-years#sigProId84a4496133

More Local News

Long-Time Morden Councillor Won't Run For Fourth Term

After 12 years of service, long-time Morden Councillor Alex Fedorchuk has announced he won't be running in this fall's election. Looking back on his three terms, he recalls a complete change-over…

Pembina Threshermen's Museum Celebrates 50 Years of Preserving Pioneer Past

The Pembina Threshermen's Museum (PTM) turned 50 years old this week, and held a special event Monday to recognize a half century of preserving the region's Pioneer past.. "We want to honour our…

Health Canada Warns Buyers Of Second-Hand Baby Products, Baby Walkers Ban

While buying second-hand items could save you money, Health Canada also warns your garage sale gems also come with a risk, especially when it comes to products made for children. Product Safety…

Ag Operator Program in the Works at Assiniboine Community College

Assiniboine Community College is looking to add an ag operator program to its list of offerings. While a definitive start date has not yet been set, the school has been in communication with farm…

Morden Police Respond To Hit-And-Run, Lay Charges

Morden Police attended the scene of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Mountain Street and Thornhill on August 11. The boat and trailer that the victim was pulling with their vehicle sustained some…

Harvest Festival A Success Despite Extreme Heat (VIDEO)

Scorching heat with daytime highs of up to 39 C couldn't put a damper on another successful Winkler Harvest Festival this weekend. Due to the heat, Shannon Loewen, the Co-Director of the Harvest…

Pembina Valley Swelters in Record Breaking Heat Sunday

Southern Manitoba went into the weekend expecting record setting daytime temperatures, and the weather delivered on that expectation with new marks set in several communities across the Pembina…

Mini Library Idea Catching On In Winkler

As a gift for their 50th wedding anniversary last year, Al and Ruth Ens received a mini library. With enthusiasm, the Ens' consulted with and were encouraged by the city to put up and stock the…

EpiPen Shortage A Concern To Winkler Pharmaceutical Specialist

A shortage of EpiPen epinephrine auto-injectors in the 0.3 mg and 0.15 mg doses continues but is expected to be revived later this month, according to Pfizer, Canada's sole manufacturer of the…

Collision Slows Traffic At Highway 75 and 201 Intersection

Witnesses reported to PembinaValleyOnline late Sunday evening a collision at the junction of highways 75 and 201 near Letellier. There is no word at this time on the number of vehicles involved or…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login