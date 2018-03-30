Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Details
Dogs are considered man’s best friend. According to the Canadian Animal Health Institute, there were approximately 7.6 million dogs considered household pets across Canada in 2016. That’s approximately 41 percent of Canadian households.

With more people wanting to own pets, the demand for animals has been increasing.

In the Pembina Valley, there is a wide spectrum of breeders explains Winkler Veterinarian Dr. Jacqueline Enns.

Breeders can range from owners with a beloved pet which they want to see those traits continued into the next generation, to people shipping in top-showDogSome breeders love the look and temperament of their pet and want to share that with others. bloodlines from Europe.

There are misconceptions when it comes to purebred animals, what defines a purebred and that pure breeds come with more health concerns.

"By true definition, a purebred dog is only one that has papers," says Enns.  This means you can only classify an animal you have purchased as purebred if they have registration papers.

"We certainly see health concerns with all breeds of dogs, whether they're mixed breeds or purebred dogs. With good breeding practices, and that’s what we really try to promote within the veterinary profession, meaning you breed high-quality animals on high-quality animals. The whole goal there is to breed out some of the common health problems."

There are a number of purebred species that have regular health problems. Species that have very specialized looks like bulldogs have a very narrow gene-pool, which can increase the risks of health problems.

Retrievers are at the highest risk of cancer from all dog breeds. Enns explains there is research that a gene linked to a Golden Retriever causes these high rates of cancer.

The goal of breeding is to help improve the breed with breeders now looking to White Retrievers which don't have the same gene their golden counterparts do.

For those who have purchased an animal, sometimes, they are ill-equipped to deal with unknown health issues or behavioural problems. These animals often end up in shelters.

Breeding done for the sole purpose of profit gain is considered unethical breeding. This kind of breeding is often linked with puppy mills.

Dave Bone is the Shelter Manager at the Pembina Valley Humane Society, and says in his opinion, unless someone is breeding for working animals, that any breeding is not responsible.

"Responsible breeding can only occur when we no longer have a homeless animal problem."

DaveBoneandMaxDave Bone and one of the shelter dogs Max.Bone says even when you're going to a responsible breeder who takes proper care of their animals you are paying for a new life. Every new life born gives shelter animals a more difficult chance of finding a home.

Bone explains 22.7 million animals were euthanized in North America last year due to a lack of space in shelters.

"These are animals that could have been someone’s pet, these are animals that could have changed people's lives. Whenever someone goes to a breeder they're taking away that animal's chance. In my opinion, if a dog breed is so important to somebody, at what point are you looking at it as an accessory and not an animal."

Local breeder Betty Ann Leyenhorst owns Archways Labradors. She has the desire to give someone a pet who will be a companion, friend, an animal to bring joy to someone’s life.

She explains there is a trend of breeding animals without checking the health of the animals beforehand.  She wanted to make sure animals she bred were in good health, and would lead happy lives.

All animals hips and knees are checked via x-ray, their eyes are checked, hearts are checked, and she even does genetic testing to see if there are potential health issues in the future.

She says people will come to her looking for their new companion, because they have reassurances the animals will be healthy as the health of the animals has been top priority.

When it comes to seeing a breeder both Bone and Enns say to ask to see the living conditions of the animal, because it will tell you whether responsible or unethical breeding has taken place.

If the breeder refuses, Bone and Enns say to walk away, and let animal protection authorities know of the situation.

Caring for an animal is a huge responsibility. Before getting an animal do research, and make sure you have the means to care for them, and are not supporting unethical breeding practices.

