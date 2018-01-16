Pembina Valley Boasts Having One Of The Lowest Jobless Rates In The Province

The Pembina Valley region continues to be an economic engine for the province, according to a Manitoba MLA.

This region has an unemployment rate of just under 5 percent compared to a 5.7 percent jobless rate at both the provincial and national levels.

Shannon Martin said businesses and industry in the Valley have always been a big part of Manitoba's economic heart.

"Much of that is tied to the agricultural sector, which is not surprising," said Martin. "When agriculture does well, not only does the Pembina Valley do well but the province overall benefits and I think, in large part, we can thank the farming community for the numbers that we are seeing."

The former Director of Provincial Affairs for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said the kind of job growth this area of the province has experienced over the past number of years is impressive.

"When you combine the job growth with the kind of population growth we've seen, this area continues to punch above its weight economically. I mean, just over the past five years the population in the Pembina Valley is up about 5 percent, the labour force is up and employment is up," said Martin.

Martin explained that immigration into the region will play a key part in the growth of the Valley's economy and the Manitoba government can help in that area through the provincial nominee program, which has worked well in bringing newcomers to the region.