Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre Settles Into New Home

Late last summer an opportunity came up for the Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre in Winkler to relocate to a bigger space, and after some careful consideration, a move was made in November.



Still, along Main Street, the centre moved from the A.L.G. Professional Centre to the Main Plaza.

Executive Director, Linda Marek noted moving was not something they were seeking. Last summer, she said they were contacted notifying them this space was available, and they were asked if they wanted to pursue the opportunity. After some careful consideration, it was decided the location would be a great fit for the centre, and things moved quickly from there.

"With the number of counselling rooms, offices, and the findability in town, we thought this was a wise move for us, and made sense," said Marek. "We've been really happy with the space so far, we've been here less than 2 months, but so far, so good."



Space at the new location is nearly double from what they had before and allows staff to be in one place, as before, the office was divided across a hall. The new office will also allow them to potentially expand programming.

The new location has two counselling rooms for private meetings

Although the financial impact of the move has not totally been realized yet, Marek said they did have a small reserve built up, which has allowed them to absorb the cost of the move so far.

The Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre receives no government funding. "All of our finances come from generous people, families, churches, places like the United Way," said Marek. "So with a larger space, our costs are going up, so there is an impact on our budget, so if people feel lead to give, we would sure appreciate that."

Marek said all of the funds they receive are about creating a space for people to receive support, to ask questions, and to help them through a really tough time.

Baby supplies kept neatly organized

(Submitted photo) "Everything we do is free & confidential: pregnancy tests, options counselling, parenting support, baby items, support in labour/delivery, infant loss and miscarriage counselling, advocacy & guidance, adoption support, post-abortion counselling, prenatal classes, support for dads-to-be."