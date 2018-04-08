Pembina Valley Reveals Strong Ties To Paraguay

Paraguay has a special place in many people's hearts in the Pembina Valley.

The Global Aid Network (GAIN), which works with the poorest residents of Paraguay, made a presentation in Winkler recently.

Linda Dueck attended the event, explaining her husband was born in Paraguay before moving to Southern Manitoba.

She says they know a large circle of people who have their roots in Mennonite colonies from Paraguay, "and they continue to come here."

However, many lived in the countryside far from "squatter zones" populated with homeless women and children living in abject poverty, but weren't aware of the suffering.

"They knew nothing about what goes on... they've never seen it, it was news to a lot of people sitting there who called themselves Paraguayans."

To break the cycle of poverty nearly 26 percent of the country lives in, GAIN has introduced micro-loans for the creation of small businesses and training programs.

Dueck says many were thrilled to hear how they could support the people of Paraguay, "we have a real respect for what the organization is doing."

Judah Mooney, President of non-profit Diaconia and Global Aid Network's partner in Paraguay, shared how micro-loans are helping restore lives and give people hope in the South American country.

"What's amazing is what it costs us for a good dinner out here, is the amount it costs to get one families' small business up and running... which provides long-term sustainability for that family."

He notes micro-financing is creating businesses that empower people living in poverty, revealing "they have the ability to provide for themselves."

Many use micro-loans to invest in and grow their businesses