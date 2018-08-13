Pembina Valley Swelters in Record Breaking Heat Sunday

Southern Manitoba went into the weekend expecting record setting daytime temperatures, and the weather delivered on that expectation with new marks set in several communities across the Pembina Valley Sunday. Here’s a look at a few of them, still unofficial numbers at this point, courrtesy Environment Canada.

Carman – 39.4 (previous 32.6 in 2015)

Morden – 39.1 (previous 36.1 in 1910)

Melita – 39 (previous 36.1 in 1965)

Brandon – 38.2 (previous 35.6 in 1897)

Gretna – 37.6 (previous 35.2 in 2015)

Winnipeg at the airport – 37.5 (previous 35 in 1972)

Pilot Mound – 36.7 (previous 33.9 in 1965)

Sprague – 34 (previous 33.3 in 1978)

Southern Manitoba will now get a brief break from the really hot weather for a day or two, but another warming trend is on the way for mid week and the weekend with temperatures expected to once again rise to the upper twenties and low thirties.