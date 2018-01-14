Pembina Valley Unitarian Universalists Open Doors To All

Diversity and understanding is the goal of the Pembina Valley Unitarian Universalists.

The group which meets Sunday afternoons at the Morden Regional Library is holding an open house January 17 inviting all who have not found a safe place in the community to grow.

Unitarian Universalism is the principle of searching for truth and meaning. Unitarianism is a unified and shared search for spiritual growth.

The Group would meet similar to other religious practices, inviting people from all walks of life and religious beliefs, to share their spiritual journey.

Head of Outreach Demian Vaisius, explains that in a group of different ideologies and beliefs it is important to be understanding.

" We're not going to all agree with each other and that is something we need to make space for. We need to allow it and not be afraid of it if you can find that space in yourself to give freedom to other people, they don't need to understand or agree with what I'm saying for us to all be here and care for each other."

The open house will take place from 7 to 9 and give a look at what a diverse group of people searching for spiritual growth would look like.