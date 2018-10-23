Performing Arts Advocate Named Entrepreneur of the Year

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Category: Local News

"When I first started doing theatre, I was very fortunate to have this great community support," says Richard Klassen, Executive Producer for Candlewick Productions Inc.

Klassen has been named Entrepreneur of the Year through the Morden Chamber of Commerce, and says the award may have his name on it, but it really shows the great support the area has shown for theatre and the arts. richard klassen croppedRichard Klassen has been named 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year by the Morden Chamber of Commerce.

Candlewick hosts a number of theatre classes and productions at the Kenmore in Morden and the Manitou Opera House, but Klassen and his wife also run DanceWorks Inc.

"I'm also contracted by Steinbach Bible College to look after their theatre department. I work with their deputation team which tours either across Canada, or lately, we've been going down to Belize," says Klassen.

One of Klassen's former students at SBC married someone from Belize and they now operate a camping experience in Belize.

He says, "a couple of years ago already they approached me about what the possibility was to start to do drama in Belize, to develop some of their team members to do some drama, and what they do with the kids."

"Right now I have a young lady from Belize who is interning with me, just learning how to do theatre, so hopefully we can send her back and get her to do lots of great stuff down there."

They are also working towards doing a Passion Play in Belize, but it may be a while before this happens, as there is already so much going on within southern Manitoba. Klassen does say his motivation comes 100 percent from seeing the program participants grow, excel, and start their own ministries like in Belize.

"It's fantastic when you see some of the little kids in grade one and two doing a really simple play, and then ten years later they're in grade 12 and they're fantastic. They've grown so much, [and] they're wonderful people to work with."

Klassen is excited to be receiving the award on November 1 at the evening gala.

