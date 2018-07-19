Persistant Dry Conditions Giveway to Crop/Livestock Watering Worries



Concern over water levels is starting to grow as dry conditions persist across the region, according to Justin Reid, manager of the LaSalle/Redboine Conservation District.

Reid said he hasn't heard from too many people but he has spoken to one landowner and one livestock producer from the area. He explained they inquired about available water for crop irrigation and livestock watering.

"I don't think anything is critical. We haven't heard anything from the Province either that they're too worried," added Reid.

He admitted a dry fall and winter in 2017/18 combined with a spotty rainfall this summer has caused some water levels to dip lower than normal.

Reid said it appears that producers with water retention plans are able to whether the situation better than those who don't. He noted a plan includes extra dugouts on pastures or a small dam on a creek that runs through a landowner's property.