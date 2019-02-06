Phishing Scam Makes Text Appear To Be From Yourself

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

A number of Bell MTS customers around the region recently received texts appearing to be from themselves. The contents of the text mention an issue with last month's billing resulting in a refund.

Morgan Shipley, Communications Manager with Bell MTS says, "text messages like that are not from Bell MTS."

"Criminals posing as legitimate companies will send messages like these attempting to gain access to personal information such as passwords, bank account information and credit card numbers."

The texts came with a link claiming to give more information on the "refund," but Shipley says customers should never click on a link like this, or reply to the text. Instead, your best bet is to simply delete the message and make friends and family aware of the scam.

Shipley adds, "customers can always contact us at 204-225-5687 to make sure any messages they receive are really from Bell MTS."

For more information regarding different types of frauds and what you can do to protect yourself, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.

