Physio Service Opens In Winkler To Meet Increasing Demand

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Winkler officially said hello to a new physiotherapy clinic, with the grand opening of Red River Physiotherapy and Wellness Centre.

Red River Physio, currently has two other locations, one in St. Jean Baptiste and the other in St. Pierre Jolys. Owner and physiotherapist, Andrea Lehenbauer lives in St. Jean and formerly worked in Winnipeg; however, the continued interested from the community pushed Lehenbauer to open the St. Jean location.

"People from the area were nudging me, why aren't you doing anything out here? Also doing some homework and realizing the lack of physio services in the area So that prompted me to open the St. Jean location in 2011,"

The same thing happened for the St. Pierre location in 2014, and then again for Winkler, with a team ready to work and clients already using their services in the other communities, the climate was right to open another centre.

Lehenbauer adds though it wasn't an easy decision, as there was plenty of deliberation; with how many pieces fell into place it made the decision easier.

Though the new centre in Winkler has been open for several months, Lehenbauer wanted to hold off till the holiday season had concluded, and so far the reception has been outstanding.

"We already had clients from the Winkler area, so those two days a week were already booked up since we started. I realized Christmas was around the corner, so we wanted to wait on a Grand opening till after, then hopefully add more days and times for people. We thought we'd start slow and build on it."

Red River Physio's services offer wellness phases to aid in a person's recovery. Though the goals vary from person to person, Red River Physio will work with the client to help them reach those goals, aiding in improving their quality of life.

RedRiverPhysioBottomPeople had a chance to meet the staff and learn about the services offered during the open house.

More Local News

Local Organization Helping Support School in The Congo

Hope for All Nations Developments and Sustainability (HANDS Canada) is a local charity organization that sends support to a Kindergarten to grade six school in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They…

Physio Service Opens In Winkler To Meet Increasing Demand

Winkler officially said hello to a new physiotherapy clinic, with the grand opening of Red River Physiotherapy and Wellness Centre. Red River Physio, currently has two other locations, one in St.…

First-Aid Knowledge Beneficial To Anyone

Disaster can strike at a moments notice; however, someone can have the skills to be prepared in the case of an emergency. Gaining knowledge in first-aid is not something you forget, says Regional…

Be Prepared For Cold Weather

With southern Manitoba experiencing the coldest stretch of winter thus far, a Meteorologist is warning all of us to be extra careful when heading out in these conditions. Natalie Hasell with…

Kelvin Goertzen Nominated To Represent PCs In Next Election

The Steinbach Progressive Conservative Association has named Kelvin Goertzen its candidate in the next provincial election. The Association made it official at a nomination meeting Tuesday in…

The Bunker In Winkler Seeing Accelerated Growth

The Bunker in Winkler now reaches youth every weeknight. "It's something we've been envisioning for a long time," Executive Director Kevin Hildebrand says. Programming runs every weekday from game…

GVC Students Giving Rwandan Students The Chance At Education

"We thought if we could help some people get an education, that can inspire others to help others as well." That was Garden Valley Colligate student Simran Sidhu, who along with staff and other…

Piwniuk Gets Nod For Conservatives In Turtle Mountain

The Progressive Conservatives continue to prepare for the next provincial election, and Wednesday evening in Boissevain party faithful turned out to hear from Premier Brian Pallister. The…

CFDC First Rural Museum To Receive Benefits Of Provincial Fund

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden is seeing the first returns of the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program. Administered by The Winnipeg Foundation, the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program offers…

Deep Freeze, All Weekend Long

If you were planning on spending any time outside this weekend, you may want to postpone your plans. Environment Canada's Robyn Dyck tells us a ridge of high pressure from the north has brought an…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login