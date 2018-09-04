Pick Up Rollover Claims Life of Rhineland Man

A single vehicle rollover has claimed the life of a man from the Municipality of Rhineland. File photo

According to RCMP, the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Friday afternoon on PR 336, one kilometre north of highway 23. Early investigation indicates a pick-up truck was travelling north on the gravel road when it lost control, going off the road and rolling several times. An RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The male driver of the pick up was pronounced deceased on scene.

The 53 year old female passenger was taken to hospital in stable condition.

RCMP say seatbelts were in use at the time of the collision and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.