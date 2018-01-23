Planned Power Outage For Area Of Altona

A planned power outage will occur in the southwest part of Altona this morning to allow Manitoba Hydro crews to make some repairs. Starting at 10 am, power will be cut for about 30 minutes to…
A 42 year old woman has been arrested and charged in a string of break-and-enters and thefts in the Morris area. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, Morris RCMP was alerted to a suspicious person…
A Winkler couple has celebrated the opening of its second shoe store in the Pembina Valley in just over a year. In October of 2016, Sadena and Marc Morin opened 'Shoes for Less' in Winkler, and now…
The industrial sector in Winkler is booming. New industrial construction permits were up by 14 compared to last year (four in 2016 compared to 18 last year), jumping in value by more than $11 million…
Residents of Altona and area had a chance to express their appreciation to a local physician who serviced the community for over 30 years. A come and go appreciation evening was held on Friday for…
It's been a year since Morris town council implemented a three-cart system in town to collect recycling, compost, and garbage. Council has crunched the numbers and will be increasing user fees for…
Rhineland Municipality has taken the first official steps towards changing its ward system. Council has given 1st and 2nd reading to a bylaw that will reduce the number of wards from six down to…
According to a recent survey, ten percent of Canadians say they will stop shopping at Loblaws after news broke of a bread-pricing scandal. The supermarket chain, which includes Real Canadian…
Police have named the four facing charges after officers were led on chase through Winkler. On Friday, January 19, shortly after 10:00 p.m, members of the Winkler Police Service were following a…
A local family says they survived an unimaginable tragedy thanks to the community's support and their faith. On March 19 Assani Muhanzi's life was turned upside down after he received a call his…
Staff with STARS air ambulance spent time at Manitoba AgDays in Brandon this past week promoting what they do and working to raise more private support. Over the past number of years, STARS has set…
"There is a need in this area." That according to Amanda Nickel who is leading a support group for women walking the hard journey through infertility. Nickel was eventually put on a waiting list for…
The three day Manitoba Ag Days show wrapped up Thursday in Brandon at the Keystone Centre. Ag Days General Manager Kristen Phillips said it was a fantastic show. "The exhibitors are telling us that…
A total of 188 kilometres of trail has been groomed by the Red River Trail Grooming Association. "All trails are open and they're looking in very good shape," said Allen McVicar, president of Red…
Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop revealed over $6,000 of cocaine. On Thursday evening Winkler Police initiated a traffic stop on a truck as part of a drug trafficking…