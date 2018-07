Manitoba Hydro has scheduled a planned power outage for Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This will affect approximately 80 rural customers east and north-east of Manitou towards Miami.

This outage will allow Manitoba Hydro crews to add a new underground cable at the Darlingford South station, located five kilometres north-east of Darlingford on PTH 3, according to company spokesperson Bruce Owen.

The project will improve the reliability of electrical services in the area, he said.