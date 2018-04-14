Planned Predatory Fish Statue Scaling Up Tourism In Morden

Monstrous creatures roamed the seas that once covered prehistoric Manitoba and the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) has plans of bringing another monster back to life.

The third of the life-sized creatures around the city, the new statue would be that of the ancient fish xiphactinus.

A 4-metre long hulk of a fish, xiphactinus swam the Western Interior Seaway around 80-90 million years ago.

Armed with around 8 centimetres long needle-like teeth, the xiphacinus would even prey upon small mosasaurs.

Moasasaurs like Bruce would have stalked the seas during the same time as xiphactinus.

Peter Cantelon Executive Director of the CFDC says for those not familiar with this beast, it's best akin to a barracuda on steroids.

Featuring marine reptiles Bruce the Mosasaur, and Archie the Archelon, Cantelon explains this statue will educate people on another creature of the time.

"Part of this is an educational effort about the fauna of that time period 80-90 million years ago in and around Morden and most of Manitoba. We wanted to make sure people were aware that there were other things other than the reptiles that lived there, and they were just as spectacular."

Like the other statues, the city of Morden is investing in the project with the CFDC looking for a partner to bring this fish to life.

Bruce, Archie and this new statue will have been created by Dino-Kenetics run by Adolfo Cuetara a Morden resident.

Cantelon says the investment of $15,000 would be investing in the value of the region as a tourism destination.

"When you consider the new Morden, Winkler brand this is one of those things. For a partner to be able to jump on this gives them great exposure and their willingness to commit to and contribute to the region's prosperity."

Cantelon hopes to see more statues erected in the city to showcase the unique life which lived in this area. Hoping to create a similar atmosphere to Drumheller and their dinosaurs, Cantelon believes Morden can create a similar atmosphere.

This approach could create a unique opportunity for Morden and the region and attract even more tourists to the area.