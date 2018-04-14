Planned Predatory Fish Statue Scaling Up Tourism In Morden

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

Monstrous creatures roamed the seas that once covered prehistoric Manitoba and the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) has plans of bringing another monster back to life.

The third of the life-sized creatures around the city, the new statue would be that of the ancient fish xiphactinus. 

A 4-metre long hulk of a fish, xiphactinus swam the Western Interior Seaway around 80-90 million years ago. 

Armed with around 8 centimetres long needle-like teeth, the xiphacinus would even prey upon small mosasaurs. 

CFDCStatues 1Moasasaurs like Bruce would have stalked the seas during the same time as xiphactinus.

Peter Cantelon Executive Director of the CFDC says for those not familiar with this beast, it's best akin to a barracuda on steroids. 

Featuring marine reptiles Bruce the Mosasaur, and Archie the Archelon, Cantelon explains this statue will educate people on another creature of the time. 

"Part of this is an educational effort about the fauna of that time period 80-90 million years ago in and around Morden and most of Manitoba. We wanted to make sure people were aware that there were other things other than the reptiles that lived there, and they were just as spectacular."

Like the other statues, the city of Morden is investing in the project with the CFDC looking for a partner to bring this fish to life.

CFDCStatues 4Bruce, Archie and this new statue will have been created by Dino-Kenetics run by Adolfo Cuetara a Morden resident.

Cantelon says the investment of $15,000 would be investing in the value of the region as a tourism destination. 

"When you consider the new Morden, Winkler brand this is one of those things. For a partner to be able to jump on this gives them great exposure and their willingness to commit to and contribute to the region's prosperity."

Cantelon hopes to see more statues erected in the city to showcase the unique life which lived in this area. Hoping to create a similar atmosphere to Drumheller and their dinosaurs, Cantelon believes Morden can create a similar atmosphere.

This approach could create a unique opportunity for Morden and the region and attract even more tourists to the area.

More Local News

Oakview Golf Course President Looks At Season Ahead

The Oakview Golf and Country Club near Gretna hopes to be open in the first week of May. The Oakview Golf and Country Club near Gretna hopes to be open in the first week of May. Recently elected Club…

Planned Predatory Fish Statue Scaling Up Tourism In Morden

Monstrous creatures roamed the seas that once covered prehistoric Manitoba and the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) has plans of bringing another monster back to life. The third of the…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Municipal Leaders Learn More About Marijuana Sales

Municipalities got more information from the province Thursday about the rules for cannabis retail operations when they become legal this summer. Provincial representatives addressed the Municipal…

Winkler Businesses Show Initiative In Fighting Ransomware

Being naive about certain aspects of technology can have dire consequences. Malicious software such as ransomware can take control of your computer holding data, or an entire system "hostage".…

Downed Powerline Keeps Fire Department On Call

Reports of downed powerlines kept the Winkler Fire Department on standby Friday morning. The incident took place behind the MCC store on 4th St. Story will update as more information becomes…

Morden Residents Experience History From First Nations Perspective

Morden residents experienced Canadian history from the perspective of First Nations. The Blanket Exercise is an interactive telling of the shared history of Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in…

Business & Citizen Successes Celebrated In Altona (GALLERY)

The Altona & District Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet, celebrating local success. Elmer Friesen, owner of Elmer's Manufacturing Ltd accepted the award for Business Excellence, 11…

Local Students Show Skills At Provincial Competition (GALLERY)

The 21st Annual Skills Manitoba Competition saw about 500 young students compete in hands-on contests. On Thursday, students from across the province took part in over 40 Olympic-style secondary and…

Morden Mayor Welcomes More Control Over Affordable Housing

Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe says they're excited to have more local control over Manitoba Housing. The province is hoping to hand off public housing and supportive housing administration to local…

Tolstoi Area Man Facing Multiple Charges After Stolen Property Recovered

A 28 year old Tolstoi area man faces numerous charges related to stolen property, drugs and firearms. On Wednesday, April 4th Emerson RCMP recovered a pick-up truck on a property about six kilometres…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





14
Apr
2018
Nuno Felting Techniques

14 April 2018 9:30 am - 9:30 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





14
Apr
2018
4th Annual Spring Fling Craft & Trade Show Thing

14 April 2018 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Altamont Community Centre, Altamont, Manitoba, Altamont





14
Apr
2018
11th Annual PVHS Steak, Spud and Suds Night

14 April 2018 5:00 pm

Rock's Bar and Grill, Morden





14
Apr
2018
Roland United Church Fish Fry

14 April 2018 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Roland Memorial Hall





14
Apr
2018
Morden Area Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebration Variety Night

14 April 2018 - 15 April 2018, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





14
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

14 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login