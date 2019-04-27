Southern Manitoba will have strong representation at the 2019 Skills Canada Competition in Halifax.

Joshua Penner of Altona is joining Emmanuel Richter, a grade 12 student in the R.R.T.V.A Automotive Technology Program at Garden Valley Collegiate, at the national event May 27-30.

Penner beat out 5 others to earn the top spot in the Plumbing - Post Secondary category at the 2019 Skills Manitoba Competition earlier this month.

"You could say it took a couple of days to really sink in," he said upon reflecting on his big win. "You could say it was surprising and exciting."

At the provincial event, Penner had to build a system consisting of PVC, threaded pipe, and 1/2 and 3/4 inch copper pipe from a pre-determined drawing given to him at the start of competition.

"The first fifteen minutes I was just basically wrapping my head around the drawing that they gave us, and then after that everything just fell into place. It was pretty simple after that," said Penner.

Leading up to the national competition, Penner notes there isn't much he can do to prepare other than continuing to work and doing a quick study-refresh.

Penner is locally employed and will complete his Level 2 post-secondary training from Red River College at the end of April.

Related Article

Gold Finish Earns GVC Student Spot At National Skills Event