Mental Health Week- May 6-12

Learn and help the stigma around Mental Health.

Find out more

Details
Category: Local News

Southern Manitoba will have strong representation at the 2019 Skills Canada Competition in Halifax.

Joshua Penner of Altona is joining Emmanuel Richter, a grade 12 student in the R.R.T.V.A Automotive Technology Program at Garden Valley Collegiate, at the national event May 27-30.

Penner beat out 5 others to earn the top spot in the Plumbing - Post Secondary category at the 2019 Skills Manitoba Competition earlier this month.

"You could say it took a couple of days to really sink in," he said upon reflecting on his big win. "You could say it was surprising and exciting."

At the provincial event, Penner had to build a system consisting of PVC, threaded pipe, and 1/2 and 3/4 inch copper pipe from a pre-determined drawing given to him at the start of competition.

"The first fifteen minutes I was just basically wrapping my head around the drawing that they gave us, and then after that everything just fell into place. It was pretty simple after that," said Penner.

Leading up to the national competition, Penner notes there isn't much he can do to prepare other than continuing to work and doing a quick study-refresh.

Penner is locally employed and will complete his Level 2 post-secondary training from Red River College at the end of April.

Related Article
Gold Finish Earns GVC Student Spot At National Skills Event

More Local News

Stanley Continues To Upgrade Heavy Equipment

The R.M. of Stanley continues to beef up its fleet of graders. Council recently approved the purchase of a 2019 John Deere 872G grader together with a snow wing, replacing a 2015 model through…

Red River Crests At Emerson (GALLERY)

The Red River has crested at Emerson. According to the province's latest flood report, the peak reached the community Wednesday at 787.7 ft. and is now near Letellier. A flood warning remains in…

Large Brush Fire Southeast Of Vita

The Stuartburn Fire Department is still battling a large brush fire six miles east of Vita and two miles south. Fire Chief Bob Fosty says they got the call just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday. "There was a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login