Police Chase Ends With Spike Strip, Charges

Winkler Police Service pursued a suspect vehicle and executed a high-risk traffic stop last week resulting in a driver facing multiple charges including meth trafficking.

On January 2, an off-duty officer observed a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a recent theft and contacted the police station. Officers ran a query and learned the licence plates were not registered to the suspect vehicle.

However, when on-duty police attempted to conduct a traffic stop the driver refused to pull over. Officers pursued the vehicle outside of Winkler where the suspect was apprehended by deploying a spike strip with the assistance of Morden Police Service. The driver initially refused to exit the vehicle and attempted to drive away a second time before finally stopping and exiting the vehicle.

The driver, a 29-year-old male, was arrested for numerous offences including methamphetamine trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, flight from police, resisting arrest, four counts of possession of goods obtained by crime and theft from a motor vehicle.

"Anytime a driver makes the decision not to stop for police when indicated to do so our biggest concern is the safety of other citizens driving on the roadway and safety of our officers," Police Chief Ryan Hunt explains. "Fortunately in this situation, with the assistance of the Morden Police Service and the use of a spike belt, the incident was brought to a resolution rather quickly."

Hunt also thanked the off-duty officer for their sharp eye. "Obviously our officers not only policing this community but they also live in the community... even off-duty their eyes are open."

The accused was remanded into custody to appear in Provincial Court.