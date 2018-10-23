Police Nab Winkler Retail Store Thieves

Winkler Police recently caught a man and two women involved with several recent thefts from local retail stores.

While on patrol October 20, police observed two individuals believed to have been involved in previous thefts.

Police conducted a traffic stop during which time the driver consented to a search of the vehicle and numerous stolen items were located inside. A 38-year-old female, a resident of Winnipeg, was arrested for possession of goods obtained by crime, two counts of theft under $5000, breach of an undertaking, and on the strength of two warrants from another police agency.

Another occupant of the vehicle, a 34-year-old male resident of Winnipeg, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of goods obtained by crime, and two counts of theft under $5000. The male was released on a promise to appear with conditions.

The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old female resident of Winnipeg, was arrested for possession of goods obtained by crime and released on a promise to appear with conditions.