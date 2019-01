Altona Police Service has recovered two snowmobiles that were stolen last week.

The first machine, a Polaris Assault, was found on a stolen trailer in a ditch near Steinbach.

The second machine, an Arctic Cat, was recovered in a shelter belt north of Altona.

The investigation into both thefts continues, and anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Altona Police Service at 204-324-5353.