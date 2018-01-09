Police Remove Drunk Driver Off Roadway, Morden Police Report

Details
On January 5th Morden Police were called to a possible impaired driver leaving a local establishment.

The vehicle in question was observed turning off South Railway onto 9th street into a parking lot. Officers followed the vehicle and upon speaking with the driver of the vehicle there were signs of impairment, including an odour of liquor and slurred speech. The driver had difficulties following direction and was uncoordinated when looking for his license.

Police arrested the driver for impaired driving and at this time he became belligerent with police and began to resist. The individual was eventually placed in handcuffs and transported to the Morden Police Service for testing.

During a search of the accused, a small quantity of marijuana was found and officers located several open containers of liquor inside the vehicle.

A pair of breath tests were conducted and resulted in readings of 180mg%, which is over twice the legal limit.

The 41-year-old Morden man has been charged with Driving Impaired, Drive over .08, Possession of a Controlled Substance as well as Breach of Undertaking.  

The accused was placed on an Undertaking on November 9th, 2017 with conditions to abstain from the consumption of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.  

He was released on a Promise to Appear and will be appearing in Morden Provincial Court in February.  

Below is the rest of the Morden Police Report for the week of January 2nd to January 8th, 2018 as submitted by the department.

January 2nd, 2018

Police received a report of a hit and run to a vehicle that occurred on December 17th in front of the Chicken Chef restaurant in Morden.  The driver parked their vehicle on Stephen Street around 12:00 pm and later noticed damage to the rear driver’s side bumper.  The vehicle that was damaged is a 2008 grey Hyundai Santa Fe.    Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

January 2nd, 2018

Police were called to a residence around 11:00 pm regarding a female entering a residence holding a pair of scissors and a knife claiming she was being chased by someone.  The homeowner called police after the female locked herself in his bathroom.  He was concerned because he had two young children asleep in the residence.  Police attended and spoke with the female who appeared to be under the influence of a substance.  She was on a Recognizance with conditions not to use any intoxicating substances or to own, possess or carry any weapons.   The 29-year-old female was arrested and charged with three counts of Failing to Comply with a Recognizance, Unlawfully in a Dwelling House and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.  Due to her past record and charges, she was remanded into custody and transported to Winnipeg where she awaits her next court appearance.

Water Break Impacting Service in Altona

Public Works crews in Altona are contending with a water main break near the community's downtown. Chief Administrative Officer, Dan Gagne, says emergency repair work is underway along 4th Avenue NE…

MLA Will Ask For Change To Electoral Boundary

The Electoral Boundaries Commission is about to review the current borders that mark Manitoba's 57 provincial constituencies. The boundaries are reviewed every 10 years to reflect changes to…

Carman Experiences New Years Economic Boom

The business sector in Carman has grown at an unexpected rate. As Carman-Dufferin Economic Development Officer, Tyler King, explains, there are four new businesses set to open in the community this…

Bergen Fears More Of The Same For 2018

The Board Chair for Southern Health says the expansion at Rest Haven in Steinbach is on top of the agenda involving capital projects this year in the region. The personal care home is expected to…

Quiet Start To 2018, Winkler Police Service Report

The following is the Winkler Police Service Report for the period of January 2nd, 2018 to January 7th, 2018, as submitted by the department. The Winkler Police Service experienced another quiet week…

Officials Investigating Fatal House Fire in SE Manitoba

A weekend house fire in southeastern Manitoba has proven fatal. Around 6:05 am, members of Sprague RCMP responded to a house fire on Pine Ave. in Badger, Man. According to Manitoba RCMP, the home was…

Skate Pink Organizer Hopes To Break $15,000 Mark

The 5th annual Skate Pink Ringette Fundraiser was held this past weekend at the St. Jean arena. The three team tournament raises money for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. Although the total…

Upwards Of 60 Access Control Volunteers Needed As Viterra Championships Approach

The Provincial Men's Curling Championship is quickly approaching. The top men's teams will be converging at the Winkler Recreation Complex for six days of curling action. With the first draw coming…

Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre Settles Into New Home

Late last summer an opportunity came up for the Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre in Winkler to relocate to a bigger space, and after some careful consideration, a move was made in November.…

5 Alcohol Related Incidents During Local Holiday Checkstops

Manitoba RCMP have completed their four week Holiday Checkstop program, which began the first day of December. The numbers collected include all enforcement in the area during the checkstop time…

Province To Focus On Improvements In Rural Health Care In 2018

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the focus will be more on rural Manitoba this year as the provincial government works to improve the health care system and make it more cost-effective. He…

Trudeau Maintaining Popularity Among Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals are more than two years into their mandate and it appears he still has the support of many Canadians. Brandon University political science professor…

Falk Expects Announcements Soon On Better Cell Phone Service

The Member of Parliament for Provencher believes 2018 will finally be the year where southeastern Manitoba will get improved cell phone service. Ted Falk is referring to the many dead spots in less…

Emerald Ash Borer Will Spread To Other Parts of Manitoba

A pest management biologist for the province says it's inevitable that the Emerald Ash Borer will spread to other parts of Manitoba over time. The pest, which is highly efficient in killing ash…

New Manitou Library Branch Was A 2017 Highlight For SCRL

This year saw the Manitou Regional Library join together with South Central Regional Library (SCRL) as their 5th branch. Cathy Ching, SCRL Director of Library Services, said this was an exciting time…

Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre Has Best Year To Date

An exciting time for the Canadian Fossil Discovery Center CFDC, as the center breaks new grounds in attendees. Over the 2017 year, the prominently marine reptile museum received over 13,000 guests,…

Winkler To Build Crokicurl Game

It's a mix between crokinole and curling and will be happening in the City of Winkler. Mayor Martin Harder says Crokicurl will be constructed in front of the arena in time for the Viterra…

Charting The Future Through Literacy And Numeracy

Close to a thousand people will converge at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg January 9-11 to try and improve the Province's literacy and numeracy program. "It's something that we were committed…

Lancaster/Roseau Customs Hours Reduced As Of Sunday

Reduced border crossing hours will take effect this coming Sunday at U.S. Customs ports of entry at Lancaster and Roseau, Minnesota. At Lancaster, the new hours are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the…

Southern Health in the Accreditation Process This Year

Gretna Family Boasts Having Youngest And Oldest Member Of The Community

Winkler's Bunker Shares Reality Of Life In Puerto Rico Months After Hurricanes

Fireball Witnessed Wednesday Night In Southern Manitoba (VIDEO)

MP Sees Challenges Ahead In 2018

MPI's Top 5 Fraud Claims of 2017 Released

Influenza Reaches Southern Manitoba

Truck Purchase Turns Into Fraud Investigation, Winkler Police Report

Emerson-Franklin Will Talk Business In 2018

Kids Keep Their Minds Sharp Over Holidays Learning About Exotic Animals (Gallery)

Morden Police Warning Against Reckless Driving On Skating Path

2017 Saw Big Changes In Manitoba Politics

Cold Snap Reminds Us About Battery Protection

Morden Releases More Details On Waste By-Law

New GPS Approach Systems Up And Running At Morden/Winkler Airports

Knife Attack Leads To Assault With A Weapon Charges In Morden

RM Of Morris Industrial Park 'Number One' Project In 2018

Undefeated Morris Hockey Team Gets Private Parliament Tour

2017 Another Steady Year For Immigration To The Pembina Valley

Montcalm Reeve Optimistic For 2018

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





09
Jan
2018
Art Academy for Kids - Pottery

09 January 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





09
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers VS Steinbach Pistons

09 January 2018 7:30 pm

Winkler Recreational Complex, Winkler





10
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Winnipeg Blues

10 January 2018 7:00 pm

Bell MTS Iceplex





11
Jan
2018
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

11 January 2018 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





11
Jan
2018
Viterra 2018 Ticket Event Pass Sale

11 January 2018 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Winkler Curling Club, Winkler





11
Jan
2018
Recovery Winkler

11 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Winkler M.B. Church, Winkler





