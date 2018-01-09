Police Remove Drunk Driver Off Roadway, Morden Police Report

On January 5th Morden Police were called to a possible impaired driver leaving a local establishment.

The vehicle in question was observed turning off South Railway onto 9th street into a parking lot. Officers followed the vehicle and upon speaking with the driver of the vehicle there were signs of impairment, including an odour of liquor and slurred speech. The driver had difficulties following direction and was uncoordinated when looking for his license.

Police arrested the driver for impaired driving and at this time he became belligerent with police and began to resist. The individual was eventually placed in handcuffs and transported to the Morden Police Service for testing.

During a search of the accused, a small quantity of marijuana was found and officers located several open containers of liquor inside the vehicle.

A pair of breath tests were conducted and resulted in readings of 180mg%, which is over twice the legal limit.

The 41-year-old Morden man has been charged with Driving Impaired, Drive over .08, Possession of a Controlled Substance as well as Breach of Undertaking.

The accused was placed on an Undertaking on November 9th, 2017 with conditions to abstain from the consumption of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.

He was released on a Promise to Appear and will be appearing in Morden Provincial Court in February.

Below is the rest of the Morden Police Report for the week of January 2nd to January 8th, 2018 as submitted by the department.

January 2nd, 2018

Police received a report of a hit and run to a vehicle that occurred on December 17th in front of the Chicken Chef restaurant in Morden. The driver parked their vehicle on Stephen Street around 12:00 pm and later noticed damage to the rear driver’s side bumper. The vehicle that was damaged is a 2008 grey Hyundai Santa Fe. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

January 2nd, 2018

Police were called to a residence around 11:00 pm regarding a female entering a residence holding a pair of scissors and a knife claiming she was being chased by someone. The homeowner called police after the female locked herself in his bathroom. He was concerned because he had two young children asleep in the residence. Police attended and spoke with the female who appeared to be under the influence of a substance. She was on a Recognizance with conditions not to use any intoxicating substances or to own, possess or carry any weapons. The 29-year-old female was arrested and charged with three counts of Failing to Comply with a Recognizance, Unlawfully in a Dwelling House and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. Due to her past record and charges, she was remanded into custody and transported to Winnipeg where she awaits her next court appearance.