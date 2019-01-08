Police Searching For Man Who Threatened Employee With A Knife

Morden Police are searching for a man that threatened an employee with a knife at a local business last weekend.

On Saturday, January 5, police were dispatched to a business at 10:20 p.m. after a male entered the establishment and became argumentative towards an employee when asked for identification.

The male then pulled up his jacket to show the employee a large knife in his waistband. He pulled the knife out and made threats toward the employee.

The police investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call Morden Police Service at 204-822-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or test TIPMAN plus your message to CRIMES (274637).