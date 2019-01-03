Police Searching For Snowmobile Thieves

The Altona Police Service is seeking the public's help in locating a stolen snowmobile.

Police say the 2011 Polaris Assault snowmobile was taken in the early morning hours Thursday after thieves entered private property in the northwest corner of Altona. The sled was in the box of a truck at the time of the theft.

It's believed thieves slid the snowmobile onto their own waiting pickup truck. The thieves' truck is described as an older Toyota or Nissan, tan or grey in colour, and last seen north of PTH 14 and east of Rosenfeld.

Police pay for information which leads to a conviction. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Altona Police Service at 204-324-5353.