Police To Step Up Water Patrols This Weekend

Boaters can expect a bigger police presence on Manitoba waterways this weekend as part of an initiative called, 'Operation Dry Water'. The Life-Saving Society, Manitoba Branch, and the Canadian Safe Boating Council say the intent is to reduce the number of boating fatalities. Spokesperson Christopher Love explains boating deaths related to impairment from alcohol or drugs are far too common.

"The number of boating fatalities involving intoxication, nationally it's about 40% of all deaths. In Manitoba, specifically, we hover around 60% every year of alcohol-involved boating deaths. And, that's a number that's way too high in our opinion and we want to bring it down."

Love says police will be out on the water at various lakes and rivers all weekend to check for impairment.

"They haven't told us where they are doing their locations for obvious reasons but, certainly, I would be expecting that if you're out on the water, you'll have a bigger charge, potentially, to see one of the police forces out there."

Love adds many people are seemingly not aware that alcohol and drugs have a greater effect on people in the water.

"A lot of people don't understand that you can have the same blood-alcohol level on land or on the water and the effects of the intoxication will be much worse on the water because you've got wave action, wind action and the heat of the sun and all of those things combine together to actually make that intoxication effect worse on your body, in terms of reaction speed, ability to perceive problems and everything."