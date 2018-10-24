First Time Voter? Here's What You Need To Know

Thousands of residents will exercise their democratic right by heading to the polls Wednesday across the Pembina Valley.
For those unfamiliar with the process Barb Dyck, Senior Elections Official in Winkler, explains residents will head to their local municipal polling station October 24 and first confirm their name on the voters list. Any residents over 18 and not on the list must provide photo identification and sign a declaration that they are an eligible voter.
After entering the voting booth, in most municipalities, residents will be presented with a ballot with a list of council candidates, as well as Reeve or Mayor candidates. Voters will select up to six council candidates by marking an "X" beside the names they wish to vote for. Voting for less than six is acceptable, however, voting for more than six will make the ballot ineligible, Dyck explains. Voters will also choose one Reeve or Mayor candidate.
Voters in Winkler and the RM of Stanley will also have the opportunity to vote on whether the retail sale of cannabis will be permitted within their municipality as part of the election. The voter will be asked if licensed retail cannabis stores should be allowed in their respective municipalities.
Polls across Manitoba will be open today from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. for eligible voters to cast their ballots. Below is a list of polling locations around the region. You can also visit the 2018 Municipal Elections page and select your municipality, town or city for information on locations, candidates and more.
Election results coverage can be heard every half hour from 8 P.M. up to and including midnight on the following stations:
CFAM 950 AM
Eagle 93.5 FM
Country 88.9 FM
Voting Locations
All voting takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, 2018
City of Morden
Access Event Centre, 111 Gilmour Street., Morden, MB
City of Winkler
Winkler Elementary School, Winkler, MB
*Voters will also have the opportunity to determine whether the retail sale of cannabis will be permitted within the municipality as part of a plebiscite. The voter will be asked the question, should licensed retail cannabis stores be allowed in the City of Winkler?
Mobile Voting Station:
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Boundary Trails Helath Centre (Meeting Room)
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Eden Mental Health Centre (Gym)
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Salem Home (Heritage Room)
Town of Altona
Rhineland Pioneer Centre 227 10th Avenue NW, Altona, Manitoba
Town of Carman
Carman Community Hall, 60-1st Ave NW, Carman.
Mobile Voting Stations:
9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Carman Memorial Hospital
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Boyne Lodge
1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Parkview Manor
Town of Morris
Morris MultiPlex – Bison Room, 380 Stampede Grounds, Morris, MB.
Mobile Voting Stations:
2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Red River Valley Lodge – 136 Ottawa Ave. West
10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Morris General Hospital – 215 Railroad Ave. East
RM of Dufferin
Wards 2, 3, 5 – Carman Community Hall, 60 1st Ave. NW, Carman MB
Ward 6 – Roseisle EM Church, 97 Main Ave., Roseisle, MB.
Municipality of Emerson-Franklin
Wards 1 & 5 – Dominion City Community Hall, 31 McKercher St, Dominion City, MB
Ward 2 – Shevchanko Ukrainian Centre, 19 Church Rd. Rosa, MB
Ward 3 – Tolstoi Ukranian National Hall, 28 Main St. Tolstoi, MB
Ward 4 – Ridgeville Centennial Hall, P.R. 218 Ridgeville, MB
Ward 6 & LUD – Emerson Complex, 101 Church Street, Emerson, MB
RM of Louise
Reeve, Ward 1 Rural South, Ward 2 Rural Middle, Ward 4 Crystal City, LUD Committee Members for Clearwater: Floyd and Ethel Cudmore Community Hall, 10 Conklin St N. Crystal City, MB
Reeve, Ward 3 Rural North, Ward 5 Pilot Mound: Kin Centre, 237 Broadway Ave. W., Pilot Mound, MB
RM of Lorne
Ward 1: St. Alphonse Hall
Ward 2: Swan Lake Friendship Centre
Wards 3 & 5: Somerset Rendez Vous
Ward 4: Altamont Hall
Ward 6: Club d’age d’or Notre Dame
Mobile Voting Stations:
9:30a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Lorne Memorial Hospital in Swan Lake
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Notre Dame Foyer in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
RM of MacDonald
Ward 3: RM of MacDonalde Municipal Office, 161 Mandan Drive, Sanford
Ward 6: Oak Bluff Rec Centre, 83 MacDonald Road, OakBluff
RM of Montcalm
Ward 1 East of Red River: Oak Bluff Colony
Ward 1 West of Red River & North of HWY 14: St. Jean Community Hall
Ward 2 All areas South of HWY 14: RM Office in Letellier
RM of Morris
1: Rosenort Heritage Centre, Rose Lane, Rosenort
2: Aubigny Community Centre, 30182 PR 246, Aubigny
3: Morris Multi-plex, 380 Stampede Grounds, Morris
4: Lowe Farm Community Centre, 28 Main St., Lowe Farm
5: Sperling Arena, 13 New St., Sperling
Municipality of Pembina
No polls. All positions won by acclamation.
RM of Piney
Ward 1: Woodridge Community Hall, Woodridge, MB
Ward 2: Piney Community Hall, Piney, MB
Ward 3: Vassar Community Hall, Vassar, MB
Ward 4: Sprague Community Hall, Sprague, MB
RM of Rhineland
Gretna Prairie Centre, 597 Hespeler Ave.
Halbstadt Community Centre – NW 14-1-1E
RM of Roland
Roland Memorial Hall, 45 3rd Street
RM of Stuartburn
Vita Hall
Mobile Voting Station:
2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Vita & District Health Centre
RM of Stanley
Ward 1: Prairie Dale School, 39 Church St. South, Schanzenfeld
Ward 2: Access Event Centre, 111-D Gilmour St. Morden
Mobile Voting Station:
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Boundary Trails Health Centre
RM of Thompson
R.M. of Thompson Civic Centre, 530 Norton Ave. in Miami