First Time Voter? Here's What You Need To Know

Thousands of residents will exercise their democratic right by heading to the polls Wednesday across the Pembina Valley.

For those unfamiliar with the process Barb Dyck, Senior Elections Official in Winkler, explains residents will head to their local municipal polling station October 24 and first confirm their name on the voters list. Any residents over 18 and not on the list must provide photo identification and sign a declaration that they are an eligible voter.

After entering the voting booth, in most municipalities, residents will be presented with a ballot with a list of council candidates, as well as Reeve or Mayor candidates. Voters will select up to six council candidates by marking an "X" beside the names they wish to vote for. Voting for less than six is acceptable, however, voting for more than six will make the ballot ineligible, Dyck explains. Voters will also choose one Reeve or Mayor candidate.

Voters in Winkler and the RM of Stanley will also have the opportunity to vote on whether the retail sale of cannabis will be permitted within their municipality as part of the election. The voter will be asked if licensed retail cannabis stores should be allowed in their respective municipalities.

Polls across Manitoba will be open today from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. for eligible voters to cast their ballots. Below is a list of polling locations around the region. You can also visit the 2018 Municipal Elections page and select your municipality, town or city for information on locations, candidates and more.

Election results coverage can be heard every half hour from 8 P.M. up to and including midnight on the following stations:

CFAM 950 AM

Eagle 93.5 FM

Country 88.9 FM

Voting Locations

All voting takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

City of Morden

Access Event Centre, 111 Gilmour Street., Morden, MB

City of Winkler

Winkler Elementary School, Winkler, MB

*Voters will also have the opportunity to determine whether the retail sale of cannabis will be permitted within the municipality as part of a plebiscite. The voter will be asked the question, should licensed retail cannabis stores be allowed in the City of Winkler?

Mobile Voting Station:

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Boundary Trails Helath Centre (Meeting Room)

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Eden Mental Health Centre (Gym)

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Salem Home (Heritage Room)

Town of Altona

Rhineland Pioneer Centre 227 10th Avenue NW, Altona, Manitoba

Town of Carman

Carman Community Hall, 60-1st Ave NW, Carman.

Mobile Voting Stations:

9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Carman Memorial Hospital

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Boyne Lodge

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Parkview Manor

Town of Morris

Morris MultiPlex – Bison Room, 380 Stampede Grounds, Morris, MB.

Mobile Voting Stations:

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Red River Valley Lodge – 136 Ottawa Ave. West

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Morris General Hospital – 215 Railroad Ave. East

RM of Dufferin

Wards 2, 3, 5 – Carman Community Hall, 60 1st Ave. NW, Carman MB

Ward 6 – Roseisle EM Church, 97 Main Ave., Roseisle, MB.

Municipality of Emerson-Franklin

Wards 1 & 5 – Dominion City Community Hall, 31 McKercher St, Dominion City, MB

Ward 2 – Shevchanko Ukrainian Centre, 19 Church Rd. Rosa, MB

Ward 3 – Tolstoi Ukranian National Hall, 28 Main St. Tolstoi, MB

Ward 4 – Ridgeville Centennial Hall, P.R. 218 Ridgeville, MB

Ward 6 & LUD – Emerson Complex, 101 Church Street, Emerson, MB

RM of Louise

Reeve, Ward 1 Rural South, Ward 2 Rural Middle, Ward 4 Crystal City, LUD Committee Members for Clearwater: Floyd and Ethel Cudmore Community Hall, 10 Conklin St N. Crystal City, MB

Reeve, Ward 3 Rural North, Ward 5 Pilot Mound: Kin Centre, 237 Broadway Ave. W., Pilot Mound, MB

RM of Lorne

Ward 1: St. Alphonse Hall

Ward 2: Swan Lake Friendship Centre

Wards 3 & 5: Somerset Rendez Vous

Ward 4: Altamont Hall

Ward 6: Club d’age d’or Notre Dame

Mobile Voting Stations:

9:30a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Lorne Memorial Hospital in Swan Lake

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Notre Dame Foyer in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

RM of MacDonald

Ward 3: RM of MacDonalde Municipal Office, 161 Mandan Drive, Sanford

Ward 6: Oak Bluff Rec Centre, 83 MacDonald Road, OakBluff

RM of Montcalm

Ward 1 East of Red River: Oak Bluff Colony

Ward 1 West of Red River & North of HWY 14: St. Jean Community Hall

Ward 2 All areas South of HWY 14: RM Office in Letellier

RM of Morris

1: Rosenort Heritage Centre, Rose Lane, Rosenort

2: Aubigny Community Centre, 30182 PR 246, Aubigny

3: Morris Multi-plex, 380 Stampede Grounds, Morris

4: Lowe Farm Community Centre, 28 Main St., Lowe Farm

5: Sperling Arena, 13 New St., Sperling

Municipality of Pembina

No polls. All positions won by acclamation.

RM of Piney

Ward 1: Woodridge Community Hall, Woodridge, MB

Ward 2: Piney Community Hall, Piney, MB

Ward 3: Vassar Community Hall, Vassar, MB

Ward 4: Sprague Community Hall, Sprague, MB

RM of Rhineland

Gretna Prairie Centre, 597 Hespeler Ave.

Halbstadt Community Centre – NW 14-1-1E

RM of Roland

Roland Memorial Hall, 45 3rd Street

RM of Stuartburn

Vita Hall

Mobile Voting Station:

2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Vita & District Health Centre

RM of Stanley

Ward 1: Prairie Dale School, 39 Church St. South, Schanzenfeld

Ward 2: Access Event Centre, 111-D Gilmour St. Morden

Mobile Voting Station:

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Boundary Trails Health Centre

RM of Thompson

R.M. of Thompson Civic Centre, 530 Norton Ave. in Miami