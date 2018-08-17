Poor Air Quality Triggers Health Concerns

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia continues to loom over the province, causing some health concerns. However, the medical officer for Southern Health-Sante Sud says the smoke does not pose much of a health threat yet.

"Fortunately, we're a little bit lucky right now in the sense that as much as it looks smoky out there, a lot of the smoke is up higher so it's above levels we're breathing," said Dr. Michael Routledge.

People should be aware of their medical conditions, though, as poor air quality can have a higher impact on those with lung and heart conditions.

Air quality issues can cause flare ups in people with asthma, and can trigger angina or heart attacks in people with pre-existing conditions.

Those with asthma should ensure they are using their inhaler as instructed by their doctor, he said.

"Know your own medical conditions, make sure they're managed the best they can," he said. "If the (Air Quality Health Index) number's creeping up, maybe limit your activities if you're doing something particularly strenuous, but by large most people should be able to do most activities most of the time."

You can check conditions and risks on Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index.

Routledge noted that while the sun may be clouded by smoke, it is important to use sunscreen to avoid ultraviolet radiation.