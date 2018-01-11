All Closed Highways Now Reopened/Cancellations

Cancellations for Thursday, January 11, 2018:

No classes for Garden Valley School Division today due to highway closures. NPC provincial exam will be written on Friday.

Western School Division, all schools closed today due to highway closures.

All Schools closed in the Red River Valley School Division today.

All Schools in Border Land School Division are closed today

Region A schools are closed in Prairie Rose School Division, this includes Miami School, Roland School, Carman Elementary, Carman Collegiate, and Elm Creek School.

Grace Valley Mennonite academy closed today

Valley Mennonite Academy, no classes

Christ Full Gospel Christian Academy in Plum Coulee - No classes today

Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna - No classes or van pickup today

Small Wonders Community Nursery School, closed

Winkler Kids Korner Nursery School closed today

Due to road closures, Northland Childcare Centre in Winkler will be closed today.

Gateway Resources Bus Services have been cancelled for today.

God’s Little Artists: Educational Creative Arts morning and afternoon classes are cancelled today.

St. Jean Farm Days has been temporarily postponed due to the highway closure. Organizers will be monitoring the weather situation and will provide further updates later this morning.

Stay & Play in Altona as well as Grade 1 After School Gym Program at Elmwood is cancelled today.

Weight Watchers Morden class is cancelled for tonight.

Special Olympics Active Start in Morden is cancelled for tonight.

Carman Family Resource Centre Stay & Play is cancelled for today.

Emerson Kinder College Child Care Centre is closed today.

Rehab Services at Boundary Trails Health Centre are canceled for today. This includes physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology, and audiology.

Strong, gusty winds combined with falling snow had produced poor to near-zero visibility. The Blowing Snow Advisory has now ended for the Pembina Valley, and conditions will continue to improve throughout the day.

All highways in the region have reopened after being closed due to poor visibility late last night and early this morning.

The list of reopened roads includes Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the U.S. border, Highway 14 from Rosenfeld to Highway 3, Highway 3 from Morden to Carman, Highway 13 from Carman to Elm Creek.

Partly snow covered conditions are still being reported on most roads, along with blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility. Highway 75 is reporting bare driving conditions with fair visibility in blowing snow.