Poor Driving Conditions And Extreme Cold Forces School Cancellations

Extreme cold and poor road conditions have forced a number of school divisions to call off classes today. The following is your list for Friday, February 8th.

- Western School Division, classes are cancelled today.

- Garden Valley School Division will be closed today, February 8, 2019, due to road conditions.

- Border Land School Division - no buses and classes for Central and Western region schools including Schevchenko in Vita, Roseau Valley in Dominion City, Emerson Elementary, Gretna Elementary, all Altona schools, Rosenfeld Elementary, and all Hutterian Schools

- Prairie Spirit School Division, all schools are closed and no buses will be running today, Friday, February 8

- Red River Valley School Division, all schools closed for February 8, 2019. Staff report to work.

- Prairie Rose School Division has cancelled classes and bus service for February 8th for Region A only.

This includes Miami School, Roland School, Carman Elementary, Carman Collegiate, Elm Creek School, and the following colony sites: Eagle Creek, Maple Creek, Skyview, Rosebank, Boyne View, Blooming Prairie, and Clearview.

All other schools and colony sites are open and running

Staff asked to report if road conditions allow.

- Grace Valley Mennonite Academy is cancelled today

- Small Wonders Community Nursery School in Morden, cancelled today.