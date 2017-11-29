Poor Driving Conditions Possible Tonight With Alberta Clipper On Its Way

Very strong winds coupled with snow tonight could lead to very poor visibility throughout Southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement related to the expected conditions which will develop this evening.

An Alberta clipper will race through the province today, with winds increasing to 80 km/h with potential gust up to 90.

A few showers today will change to flurries tonight, and poor visibility should be anticipated in blowing snow.

Conditions will improve late tonight as the low moves into Ontario.