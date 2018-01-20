Popular Ag Days Has Hundred Person Waiting List

The three day Manitoba Ag Days show wrapped up Thursday in Brandon at the Keystone Centre.

Ag Days General Manager Kristen Phillips said it was a fantastic show.

"The exhibitors are telling us that is was the best show yet, best program ever," said Phillips. "Those two things we really take pride in doing well, and so it's an honour to hear those things."



The event featured hundreds of exhibitors from all over Manitoba and many others from out of province.

Phillips said they still have to get the final numbers but believes 45,000 people attended this year.

"We had so much agronomy and economics and, you know, back to your roots," Phillips said. "Producers really, really appreciated that," she said.



The show is so popular that the board has talked about making it into a 4 day show. They also have a long waiting list for new exhibitors that want to be part of the event.

"We always have new people coming on, we have about 100 people left on our waiting list right now," Phillips explained. "If the Keystone were to double their size, we would fill the space easily."

This year Ag Days also recognized the young people involved in the agriculture industry.

"We saw lots of young farmers, we had 126 people enter our 'selfie' contest," Phillips said.

The 'Year of the Young Farmer' selfie contest pize was a Cuban farm tour, and the winner was Chelsea Kostal from the Miami area.

Phillips also noted the Ag Days board meeting is at the end of January, and they always think of ways to make the show better.

"We really look at... all the fine details and all the things that we can do to make the show better. Our board is really driven to make the show better," Phillips said.

This year marked forty-one years for the event, and is still considered Manitoba's largest indoor agriculture show.

Equipment featured at the 2018 Manitoba Ag Days Show