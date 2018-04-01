Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Details
Category: Local News

This winter, Morden's Dave Penner decided to create a skating trail on Lake Minnewasta.

Seeing how much use the trail received was heartwarming explains Penner.

"Extremely happy, and uplifting feeling seeing people enjoy the great outdoors, and enjoying it for what it is."

Penner, a firefighter in Morden, notes many in the department had talked about the possibility of creating a skating trail for the community.

"It just never really came to surface, no one really did anything about it or get any further from the talking stage."

Owning a snow plow for their cottage in Ontario, and knowing they weren't going to be heading there too often this winter, Penner and his wife decided to take on the challenge of creating a trail.

Using his truck and plow to clear the snow off of the Lake, he created a roughly 3.5 km trail.

According to Penner, it's about a day's worth of work to clear the snow off of the trail. Penner didn't just clear the snow but has also helped smoothen areas for skaters. He did this by drilling a hole into the ice and pumping water out onto the ice and allowing it to freeze in a more level fashion.

With his time off he wanted to give it a shot says Penner and with the help of friend Hank Wiebe they promoted the trail over social media.

Penner says he’s working on some plans for a trail for next year if they work out he is more than willing to make another trail a reality for residents to enjoy.

Skate Trail 2To smooth the ice Penner drilled a hole into the ice and pumping water out onto the ice and allowing it to freeze in a more level fashion.

More Local News

Popular Lake Minnewasta Skating Trail May Return In 2019

This winter, Morden's Dave Penner decided to create a skating trail on Lake Minnewasta. Seeing how much use the trail received was heartwarming explains Penner. "Extremely happy, and uplifting…

Spring Time Tips For Pet Care

Jacqueline Enns, a veterinarian at the Winkler Veterinary Clinic, said springtime sparks conversations around pet vaccinations. "This is the time of year for sure, when the weather gets nicer, that…

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Back To The Bible Finds Huge Support In Pembina Valley

Back to the Bible's mission to spread solid biblical teaching across Canada is heavily supported by donors in the Pembina Valley. In fact, Southern Manitoba donations represent 40 percent of their…

Bathing Improvements Reducing Anxiety, Need For Medication For Salem Residents

The benefits of a recent project at Salem Home in Winkler is already being noticed. Upgrades have taken place in each of the homes five bathing rooms. Improvements include new anti-slip flooring in…

Winkler Still Wrestling With Marijuana Retail Decision

The City of Winkler continues to grapple with the issue of allowing marijuana retail sales in the community. The newly formed Cannabis Stakeholder Committee, a cross-section of Winkler residents…

Collision Near Gretna Sends One To Hospital

A 46 year old Gretna woman was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a two vehicle collision Thursday evening. RCMP responded to the scene around 6:20 p.m. near the corner of Highway 30 and PR…

The Geese Are Back

Spring arrived last week, but the first geese were seen at Oak Hammock Marsh about three weeks ago on March 3 at 4:30 p.m. and there have also been several spotted at the Mennonite Heritage Village…

An Honorary Title & Recognition May Return For Lawyers

The Manitoba government wants to bring back the Queens Counsel designation for lawyers. The designation is an honourary title that recognizes lawyers who demonstrate exceptional merit. The Pallister…
Morris River photo taken March 23, 2018

Area Municipalities Not Expecting Excess Spring Moisture

The RM of Montcalm, RM of Morris, and Town of Morris do not have concerns over flooding in their areas. "There's no other major weather events, minimal, very minimal, that's what we've been told and…

Unique Fundraiser Supports Upcoming Communities In Bloom Conference in Morris

Municipal Waste Management (MWM) Environmental is helping the Town Of Morris' host the upcoming Manitoba Communities In Boom Conference this Fall through a a unique financial contribution. The…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

02
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

02 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





03
Apr
2018
Get Better Together

03 April 2018 1:00 pm

Swan Lake First Nation





03
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

03 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





03
Apr
2018
Retirement, Farm Succession, Estate Planning Seminar

03 April 2018 - 04 April 2018, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - Community Hall





04
Apr
2018
Altona Curling Club Fish Fry

04 April 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Rhineland Pioneer Centre





04
Apr
2018
Gardening in MB

04 April 2018 6:30 pm

Regional Connections Altona, Altona





04
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

04 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login