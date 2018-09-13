Portage-Lisgar MP Helping With Passports

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen and her team from Ottawa gave a hand to residents of the Morden, Winkler area. For many in the area who were wanting to get a passport or wanting to get them renewed, a clinic was held to aid them in the process.

These clinics have been held before in other parts of the riding and have been very well received says, Bergen.

With the goal of helping dot I's and cross T's, she says owning a passport is incredibly helpful.

"In this day and age, you just have to have a passport really to go anywhere. If you wait [until] the last minute, if you want to go on a winter holiday and you wait [until] January, it could take you two months to get the passport."

She recommends getting the 10-year variant, noting once you have one you have the freedom to travel as you like.

It was also a chance to talk about the Manitoba's border crisis.

According to Bergen, many are not fleeing dangerous situations, taking the spot of those who are facing a dire situation.

"They are jumping the queue, whereby there are people who are genuinely in very dangerous situations for example as in Syria and the Middle East. They are waiting to come to Canada, many of them have sponsoring families, sponsoring organizations, they're being put at the back of the list because of these illegal border crossers," explains Bergen.

Though she says they've been hammering the Liberal government on this issue, no solutions has come to pass.

Bergen says Canadians deserve secure borders, they deserve an immigration system that is orderly, that is compassionate, and that is also fair.

When finding solutions for this crisis the first step is making the entire border a designated point of entry explains Bergen."Then if the RCMP or CBSA see people coming across they could turn them away instantly."

According to Bergen, this would slow the flow of illegal immigration and reduce the loophole of people coming across a field.

This is only one solution says Bergen and the Conservatives are more than happy to have the opportunity to sit down and offer other solutions to the problem.