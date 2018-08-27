Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Manitoba Hydro crews continue to work towards the goal of restoring full power to customers following Sunday night's powerful storm. 

Almost 3,000 customers without power Monday morning. By mid-afternoon that number was down to about 350.

Hydro spokesperson, Bruce Owen, said the focus of the work has now turned to getting the lights back on in rural and/or isolated areas, but notes those customers may remain in the dark into the evening.

Extra crews from Brandon were brought in to help with some of the repairs.

More Local News

Corn And Apple Festival Brings Thousands To Morden (VIDEO)

"In my history, I don't remember seeing the area at the main stage filled to capacity on a Friday night... even the bleachers were filled to the top. It was amazing," That according to Corn and Apple…

Power Restored To Thousands Following Mass Outage

Manitoba Hydro crews continue to work towards the goal of restoring full power to customers following Sunday night's powerful storm. Almost 3,000 customers without power Monday morning. By…

Hurricane Lane Extends Altona Family's Vacation

An Altona family is finally coming home after an extended stay in Hawaii thanks to Hurricane Lane. Low-laying shops and homes were cleared out and sandbagged for protection from potential flood…

Donors Able To Give Blood Sooner After Piercings, Tattoos

In Manitoba, blood bank levels drop during the summer, especially over long weekends. It's the reason the Canadian Blood Service is putting out an urgent call for donors. Manitoba rep Steve Raizen…

Severe Storm With Strong Winds Downs Trees, Power Lines Across Region

Severe thunderstorms tore across parts of Southern Manitoba Sunday evening as a low pressure system moved across the province and the Dakotas. Hail, strong winds and heavy rain fell. Those very…

"More Questions Than Answers" Says BLSD CEO Ahead of Education Review

Talk of reducing the number of school divisions in Manitoba doesn't come as a surprise to Krista Curry, the superintendent for Border Land School Division. Curry said there have been rumblings of…

A Third Candidate For Town of Morris Mayor

A third candidate is in the running for Town of Morris mayor this year. David Smith is a long-time resident and businessman who served on council from 2006-2010. "The reason I'm running is because I…

Altona Town Council Formulates Cannabis Bylaw

Administration for the town of Altona is in the process of drafting a bylaw regulating cannabis consumption within the community. The Manitoba government is already proposing legislation that would…

Concerns Over New Access Point Into Emerson

The Emergency Coordinator for the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin has concerns about the future upgrades to the highway near the border. The concern is that PR 200, which connects to HWY 75, will be…

MCC Thrift Shops Embracing The Second-Hand Shopping Trend

In the age of consumerism, MCC thrift shops are gaining traction among young people as popularity around second-hand shopping surges. "I would say that in the 10 years that I've worked here I haven't…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login