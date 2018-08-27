Power Restored To Thousands Following Mass Outage

Manitoba Hydro crews continue to work towards the goal of restoring full power to customers following Sunday night's powerful storm.

Almost 3,000 customers without power Monday morning. By mid-afternoon that number was down to about 350.

Hydro spokesperson, Bruce Owen, said the focus of the work has now turned to getting the lights back on in rural and/or isolated areas, but notes those customers may remain in the dark into the evening.

Extra crews from Brandon were brought in to help with some of the repairs.