PPC Leader Hoping To Tap Into Manitoba Votes

The Leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) was in Brandon on Wednesday drumming up support for his new party.

Maxime Bernier left the Conservative Party last year over philosophical and policy differences and he started the PPC.

He was asked by the Brandon-Souris electoral district association to make a stop in Western Manitoba and he did so meeting with business leaders, media and voter. He held a meet and greet at the Victoria Inn on Wednesday evening.

“It’s going very well and I’m very pleased and quite happy. I’m campaigning all across the country and we already have our platform which is based on principals that are new in Canadian politics and that’s personal responsibility, freedom, respect and fairness. These are our principals and all of our policies are in line with these principals.”PPC LOGO

Bernier says Manitoba factors in heavily into his party’s success. “We have riding associations approved by Elections Canada for all 14 ridings and we plan to have a full slate of PPC candidates in Manitoba and across the Country. We already have more than 300 riding associations approved and because of that we will be able to have candidates in every riding for the October 21st election.”

He adds the big problem riding now is name recognition. Bernier has been working hard to get the word out so more people know about his party but he says it’s a challenging task because it’s a new party.

“We hope to draw votes from everywhere and we have lots of people coming with us who didn’t even vote in the last election. Last election 30 per cent of the eligible voters stayed home and these people, who don’t believe in politicians, are coming with us. We have with us former Conservatives and former Liberals so we kinds of a coalition drawing people from different backgrounds.”

Bernier says his party has a strong policy base that focuses on eliminating the carbon tax, lowering taxes, increasing Canada’s exports and he wants to phase out the supply management system. The PPC would work to end provincial trade barriers and he’d balance the budget with his first two years in office.