Practical Joke Goes Wrong For Fake Taxi Driver

A local man isn't laughing anymore after masquerading a taxi as a joke.

Winkler Police Service received a report of a vehicle with a taxi sign driving around Winkler however the vehicle did not have taxi license plates.

Police later saw the suspect vehicle with the sign and license plates removed.

The driver admitted to police that the taxi sign was removed and placed in the trunk of the vehicle along with the license plates. The owner of the vehicle explained he purchased the taxi sign as a joke, and purchased the vehicle a few weeks prior but did not have new license plates issued and was still using the old plates.

Police issued a warning to the owner for displaying the taxi sign and incorrect license plates. The owner said he didn't want the sign and license plates and turned them over to police.

Below is the Winkler Police Report for December 11-17:

-

December 13 – Police were notified by 911 Dispatch of a female caller who was crying and not responding to any questions. Police were able to determine the female’s location and upon arrival learned the female was suffering from a medical emergency. The female was transported to the Boundary Trails Health Centre by ambulance.

A resident of Stonegate Drive reported that he discovered a large dent on his vehicle that occurred sometime during the night while it was parked on his driveway. The complainant also stated that approximately two months ago someone had keyed his vehicle.

A female reported to police that she and her husband were fighting and her husband was refusing to leave their residence. While on the phone the female stated that her husband had now left the home however officers attended to ensure that everything was alright. The female stated to police that the argument was verbal and no physical assault took place however she wanted her husband to stay elsewhere for the night. Police located the husband who also stated the fight verbal and he agreed to stay away for the night.

While on patrol police observed a vehicle travelling toward them with only one headlight and subsequently performed a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver of the vehicle police noted a strong odour of marihuana coming from inside the vehicle and also observed marihuana crumbs. The 18-year-old male driver of the vehicle was arrested for Possession of Marihuana. Upon a search of the vehicle police located an amount of marihuana in excess of 30 grams along with multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Police advised the accused that he was under arrest for Possession of Marihuana for the Purpose of Trafficking and Breach Probation. He was released on a Promise to Appear with conditions.

December 14 – Police received multiple reports of vehicles that were vandalized with spray paint while parked on 4th Street, 8th Street, Maple Drive and Royal Crescent. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Winkler Police Service at (204) 325-0829. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Police would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Holiday Season. If you decide to drink, please help keep our roads safe and arrange for a designated driver.