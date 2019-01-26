Prairie Rose School Division Receiving Two Percent Funding Reduction

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The Prairie Rose School Division is eyeing a challenging year in terms of funding for 2019-2020 with a 2 percent reduction in funding from the Province.

Superintendent and Terry Osiowy explain the January 25 public schools funding announcement impacts all 37 school divisions differently throughout the province. Out of 37 school divisions, 22 school divisions will either receive no additional funding or will see a reduction of funding.

Osiowy notes Prairie Rose School Division will receive 2 percent less funding and yet must adhere to the 2 percent limit on property tax increases for the piece called the special requirement.

"This means that less money will be coming to PRSD from the province and the Board's ability to recover the loss of revenue to support PRSD's operational costs has been capped," he explained in a release.

The 2019 -2020 public schools funding announcement outlined an overall increase of 6.6 million was announced for public education representing a 0.5% increase to public education. However, all school divisions are expected to continue to reduce administrative costs.

As part of the provincial funding announcement, Minister of Education and Training Kelvin Goertzen noted the mandate under The Public Services Sustainability Act (Bill 28) will help relieve some of the financial pressure on school divisions and control salary costs, which represent about 80 percent of PRSD expenses.

He adds school funding in Manitoba is calculated using the Funding of Schools Program formula, which guarantees divisions receive at least 98 per cent of the previous year's total. Funding increases or decreases are based on several factors that include a change in enrolment numbers, capital costs, equalizations payments, and the phase-out of the Tax Incentive Grant.

The PRSD Board of Trustees will begin their work on the 2019-2020 operations budget beginning Wednesday, January 30. PRSD's draft 2019-2020 operational budget will be presented at a Public Budget Consultation that is scheduled for 7:00 PM, on Wednesday, February 27 at Elm Creek School.

The PRSD Board of Trustees has scheduled Monday, March 11, 2019, as the date to formally approve PRSD's final operational budget for 2019-2020.

More Local News

Winkler Shatters Growth Records In 2018

2018 saw an explosion of economic activity in the Pembina Valley. Permit values skyrocketed in the MSTW Planning District (Morden, Stanley, Thompson, Winkler), breaking 2013's record of $112 million,…

Prairie Rose School Division Receiving Two Percent Funding Reduction

The Prairie Rose School Division is eyeing a challenging year in terms of funding for 2019-2020 with a 2 percent reduction in funding from the Province. Superintendent and Terry Osiowy explain the…

Budgeting The First Step To Financial Stability

Workshops facilitated by Access Credit Union are taking place to improve financial literacy. Thursday an introduction to basic budgeting took place in Winkler, led by Caleb Suderman, Commercial and…

Education Review Has GVSD Board Wondering, "What Lies Ahead"

Garden Valley School Division (GVSD) trustees are wondering what the future holds for local school divisions following the Province's education review. Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen launched the…

Low Risk For Flooding Along Red River In U.S.

Spring flooding along the Red River won't likely be an issue this spring, according to the U.S. National Weather Service. The weather agency, in its first flood outlook of the year, says soil…

Centra Gas Reflects On Lessons Learned From Otterburne Explosion

Five years ago today, a massive explosion in Otterburne shook Southeastern Manitoba and caused a widespread loss of natural gas service. Since this event, Centra Gas has made some significant changes…

Education Review Details Hold Little Surprise For BLSD Chair

News that the province's review of the K-12 education system will include an examination of the future of Manitoba school divisions didn't come as a surprise to Craig Smiley, Chair of the Border Land…

Southern Health Dietitian Weighs In On New Food Guide

The completely revamped Canada Food guide is good news for Canadians. That from Southern Health-Santé Sud Dietitian Jody Chanel. Chanel says the process in forming the new guide is one of the things…

MCC Hoping For More Donations Heading Into Slow Season

The Winkler MCC has seen a strong start to 2019, though staff say more furniture donations would be a big help. Store Manager Peter Kornelson explains donations typically remain strong in January,…

Manitoba's Red Tape Reduction Strategies Starting To Pay Off

Manitoba has received top marks for reducing government red tape. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business gave our province an 'A' grade for its ambitious efforts to reduce government rules…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login