Pregnant Wife And Children Miraculously Recover From Crash, "God Listens"

A local family says they survived an unimaginable tragedy thanks to the community's support and their faith.

On March 19 Assani Muhanzi's life was turned upside down after he received a call his pregnant wife and their four young children had been in a serious accident coming home from church.

"That was terrible. But sitting here today next to my wife talking about this, I thank God for this miracle," he says.

While the new Canadian family had experienced the support of the community since arriving four years ago, Assani says after the accident, "they showed it more."

Assani and his wife Yvette left the Democratic Republic of Congo for Canada in 2014 with their family. Shortly after arriving in Winnipeg they settled in Winkler.

After gaining employment at Triple E Assani was quickly introduced to the generosity of the area.

Arriving in Canada a week earlier, the family had just enough to pay rent and groceries were in short supply. On one of his first days at Triple E, a coworker noticed Assani hadn't packed a lunch. While he assured the concerned colleague it would be fine, the staff persisted and together raised more than $300 that afternoon. His colleague even offered to take the family shopping after work.

"I was speechless, I didn't know what to say," he says. "From there we were in the family... it's not that I had a job, I had friends who cared."

He says they felt God had led them to the community.

"Winkler is where we belong."

family2Friend Wayne Derksen with Assani, Leigh and Gloria

He soon began looking for ways to give back to the community and found opportunities to volunteer at Central Station Community Centre.

"This community has been so, so good. It's not only the smile you get at the traffic light, but at church, while shopping... that's something you don't get often in this world."

However, three years later tragedy struck.

When asked how they coped, Assani says it was thanks to the community coming together, describing how neighbours brought hot meals and many visited the family, travelling sometimes three times a week to the hospital in Winnipeg.

Through it all, the family says the experience tested their faith.

"We thank God because God is there, whenever He decides to do things, he knows what He wants to teach us."

The lesson Assani and his family take from the experience is, "God listens."

The doctors originally believed their unborn child at 24 weeks wouldn't survive as Yvette was in a coma.

Assani assured them, "I've got a community and family praying... and I've got you, the best doctors in the world."

It was unclear if Yvette would survive, and if she did whether she would be the same.

On June 26, Yvette gave birth to Gloria, a happy, healthy baby. And Yvette is recovering well.

She also thanks God and the community, "for being there for us."

"I can't complain about the whole situation because the Lord knew why he brought that situation into our lives."

"He loves the Winkler community," she says. "There was a special message the Lord wanted to pass to the community."

"Thank you all for being there for us, for accepting to be used by the Lord in this situation," Yvette says.

