Preschool League Turns To Community To Help Struggling Families

Organizers of Winkler Preschool Soccer are turning to the community to help struggling families get their kids in the game.

Board Member Anna Wiebe explains they currently have 18 players ages 2-5 unable to join the league due to financial constraints.

"We don't want to turn away any kids whose families can't pay but want to play," Wiebe says.

She notes the organization has expenses that can't be changed, and registration fees are budgeted for the current soccer season. It costs $30 per child to join the league.

Besides the physical exercise, Wiebe says the games help preschoolers develop life-long skills including sharing, taking turns, listening and respect for others. With those benefits at stake, Wiebe and the board has turned to social media, asking the community for donors willing to contribute to cover the registration fees for 18 kids, or $540.

"We want to see all kids play," Wiebe says.

To learn more, contact [email protected]

