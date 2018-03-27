Proceeds From 2018 Canola Juniors Donated to ACF

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

The Altona Community Foundation (ACF) was able to grow last week thanks to a donation.

ACF board member Brad Derksen accepted the $3,000 dollar donation from Al Friesen, Co-Chair of the 2018 Canola Juniors Organizing Committee.

The donation was made possible through proceeds from the 2018 Canola Junior Championship, hosted at the Millennium Exhibition Centre in December 2017.

The money is now part of the Foundation's capital reserve, where the interest earned is invested back into the community twice a year.

27
Mar
2018
Free SBC Campus Visit

27 March 2018 - 28 March 2018, 8:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Steinbach Bible College





28
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

28 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





28
Mar
2018
Altona Blood Donor Clinic

28 March 2018 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Altona Rhineland Pioneer Centre





28
Mar
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

28 March 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





29
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

29 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Alliance Church, Morden





29
Mar
2018
EASTER BRUNCH - All you can eat waffles!

29 March 2018 11:45 am

Morden Services for Seniors, Morden





29
Mar
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

29 March 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





