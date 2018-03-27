Proceeds From 2018 Canola Juniors Donated to ACF

The Altona Community Foundation (ACF) was able to grow last week thanks to a donation.

ACF board member Brad Derksen accepted the $3,000 dollar donation from Al Friesen, Co-Chair of the 2018 Canola Juniors Organizing Committee.

The donation was made possible through proceeds from the 2018 Canola Junior Championship, hosted at the Millennium Exhibition Centre in December 2017.

The money is now part of the Foundation's capital reserve, where the interest earned is invested back into the community twice a year.

