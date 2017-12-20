Prominent Morden Physician Passes Away

A well-known physician from Morden has passed away.



Doctor Robert "Bob" Menzies passed away Tuesday at his home, surrounded by his family. He was 65 years old.



Menzies was a dedicated family physician and played an important role in promoting health care in rural Manitoba, including the development of the clinical teaching unit at Boundary Trails Health Centre.

Menzies received several awards, among them the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and was named one of Canada's Family Physicians of the Year in 2002, and Morden’s Citizen of Distinction in 2017.

The funeral service for Doctor Robert Menzies will be held Saturday, December 23rd, at Morden's St. Paul's United Church at 2pm.