Protect Your Home's Air From A "Silent Killer"

Protecting yourself and your family from the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning should be top of mind, especially during the winter months.

Carbon monoxide is often referred to as the "silent killer," because it has no odour, colour, or taste. It's produced from fossil fuel burning appliances such as furnaces and wood fireplaces. carbon pipePaetzold reminds residents to make sure all intake pipes for gas furnaces are clear of snow.

"Any fuel-fired heating appliance, if it doesn't burn completely clean, you can have a by-product, which is carbon monoxide," says Winkler Fire Chief Richard Paetzold.

Paetzold strongly encourages annual servicing of your gas appliances, ensuring your fresh air intakes and furnace exhausts aren't blocked, and to have a working detector in your home.

Paetzold says detectors do have a life span and most will signal when they aren't working properly. He adds it's important not to ignore those signals, and replace the batteries, or the detector right away.

In all of 2018, Paetzold says they had a total of 5 carbon monoxide-related calls. "We've already had two in the first week of January where we actually had readings. Thankfully those people had working carbon monoxide detectors, and listened to what they said."

If you suspect a problem, Paetzold says to immediately open doors and windows and leave the building before calling your gas company and 911.

