Protecting Grassland Preserves The Fabric Of Rural Communities

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Details
Category: Local News

Part of the cultural identity of rural communities stems from the ecosystem which they are situated in; for the Pembina Valley, it's grasslands.

As the most prominent biome in our region and concern for the future of it, A Rocha held their nature talk on the topic of grasslands.

Inviting Leanna Wiebe to talk on the subject, Wiebe currently lives in Morden and was a student at the University of Manitoba. She worked on her undergraduate's research project in the RM of Stanley on the socioeconomic value of grasslands on the Manitoba escarpment.  

Jamie Fox Director of A Rocha Pembina Valley Interpretive Centre says Wiebe had encouraged those in attendance to share what their experiences of grasslands were.

"Grasslands are used in a lot of different ways, from raising beef, photography, walking your dog, looking at flowers, doing birding. There are so many things and the group that was there expressed that."

When it comes to the current state of grasslands it’s a complicated question explains Fox. When it comes to prairies we are down to approximately one percent of original long-grass prairies, with a slightly higher number of mixed-grass.

However, there are a number of grasslands in our local area says Fox, used for hay or cattle. He shares that some people do have concerns about the continued trend of the development of these grasslands.

During her research, Wiebe interviewed 15 people involved in maintaining grasslands in someway, asking them how they maintain grasslands and the value of grasslands in the future. These questions were to show the role grasslands play in the fabric of a rural community.

Beyond its role ecologically as the habitat for local wildlife, reducing erosion, and preventing minerals from seeping into water sources, grassland preservation serves an economic advantage.

"Supporting the cattle industry, specifically people that are raising grass-fed beef, these are the people maintaining grasslands on the landscape. Without people doing that or making an economic living off the grasslands then that removes the intensive to keep grasslands around."

Pastures are some of the last remaining grasslands says Wiebe and it's those who maintain those grasslands and rely on them for business.

Wiebe says for anyone who is interested in visiting a grassland site there is a mixed grassland are outside the Pembina Valley Interpretive Centre near the Pembina Valley Provincial Park, and grasslands open to the public along the Trans Canada Trail, as well as small grasslands at the Discovery Nature Sanctuary in Winkler.

grasslands 2Photo provided by Leanna Wiebe of a prairie on the escarpment

More Local News

Diversitas Discusses The Difficult Topic Of Antisemitism

With the recent controversy of the United States announcing they will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s national capital and an increase in hate crimes against Jewish people, learning about…

Winkler Police Adds New Leadership Role

The future of the Winkler Police Service continues to take shape with the announcement long-time member Chris Kalansky will take on the role of Deputy Chief. "The organization is moving forward... we…

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Protecting Grassland Preserves The Fabric Of Rural Communities

Part of the cultural identity of rural communities stems from the ecosystem which they are situated in; for the Pembina Valley, it's grasslands. As the most prominent biome in our region and concern…

Winkler Expanding North Of PTH 14

Development continues in Winkler north of PTH 14. Key to the expansion, the city is installing a new road, Northland Parkway, from Northlands Parkway Collegiate to 15th St. North. The road is…

Work Doesn't Stop For STARS As Winter Comes To An End

STARS Air Ambulance took to the skies 150 times since January. This is consistent with the last couple of years explains Director of Provincial Operations At STARS Manitoba Grant Therrien. With March…

Popular Lake Minnewasta Skating Trail May Return In 2019

This winter, Morden's Dave Penner decided to create a skating trail on Lake Minnewasta. Seeing how much use the trail received was heartwarming explains Penner. "Extremely happy, and uplifting…

Spring Time Tips For Pet Care

Jacqueline Enns, a veterinarian at the Winkler Veterinary Clinic, said springtime sparks conversations around pet vaccinations. "This is the time of year for sure, when the weather gets nicer, that…

Back To The Bible Finds Huge Support In Pembina Valley

Back to the Bible's mission to spread solid biblical teaching across Canada is heavily supported by donors in the Pembina Valley. In fact, Southern Manitoba donations represent 40 percent of their…

Bathing Improvements Reducing Anxiety, Need For Medication For Salem Residents

The benefits of a recent project at Salem Home in Winkler is already being noticed. Upgrades have taken place in each of the homes five bathing rooms. Improvements include new anti-slip flooring in…

Winkler Still Wrestling With Marijuana Retail Decision

The City of Winkler continues to grapple with the issue of allowing marijuana retail sales in the community. The newly formed Cannabis Stakeholder Committee, a cross-section of Winkler residents…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

02
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

02 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





03
Apr
2018
Get Better Together

03 April 2018 1:00 pm

Swan Lake First Nation





03
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

03 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





03
Apr
2018
Retirement, Farm Succession, Estate Planning Seminar

03 April 2018 - 04 April 2018, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - Community Hall





04
Apr
2018
Altona Curling Club Fish Fry

04 April 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Rhineland Pioneer Centre





04
Apr
2018
Gardening in MB

04 April 2018 6:30 pm

Regional Connections Altona, Altona





04
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

04 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login