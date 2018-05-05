Protecting Our Pets From Ticks Protects Ourselves

Waking from their winter slumber ticks are now looking for food sources, and to them a dog or cat is no different than a bird or deer.

Winkler Veterinarian Julie Hamilton explains being aware of ticks and checking pets for these sneaky hitchhikers can help prevent disease in our beloved animals and even ourselves.

"Ticks can much easier get on our pets as little travel vessels. They can get into your house and pose risks for you," she says, adding ticks can easily fall off an animal and end up latching to the owner instead.

The biggest concern is contracting Lyme's Disease, which is primarily carried by the Black-Legged tick (deer tick.

Hamilton says the first line of defence for your pets is thoroughly check them for ticks after being outside. Veterinarians can also treat animals with preventative medications that kill the tick upon biting the tissue of an animal.

While a vaccination for Lyme's Disease is available for pets, there is none available to humans.

With more pet owners travelling around the world with their animals, it's especially important to speak to your vet about vaccinations before stepping on the plane.

