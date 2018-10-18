Protest Camp Near Gretna Still In Place

It has been three months since indigenous protesters set up a prayer camp along the border road.

The group set up the 'Spirit of the Buffalo Camp' in mid July near Enbridge's Gretna operations to protest the Line 3 pipeline project.

Members have said they are there to protect the land, water and wildlife and to draw attention to the harm caused by oil spill disasters.

"The demonstration has been relatively small and it hasn't created an particular concerns from the municipality's side," said Don Wiebe, reeve for Rhineland Municipality. "It's been done peacefully and respectfully."

Wiebe said council has no major concerns with the demonstration. He said even though the camp is situated right on the border road, there's no real safety concerns at this time.

"That road is travelled very little and it's not much of an inconvenience for Rhineland residents at all."

The camp has forced the closure of a local shooting range for safety reasons because of its proximity to the protest camp, which Wiebe acknowledged has been an big inconvenience for the local gun club.

"That's a unfortunate consequence of this situation, but we'll see how long the protest lasts. RCMP are monitoring it and Enbridge continues to communicate with us and how they are dealing with the protest, so right now it's a wait and see situation."